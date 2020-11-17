Triangle Senior Care Group Joins Alignment Healthcare Network in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. & ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alignment Healthcare, a mission-based Medicare Advantage insurance company founded in 2013, announced today that it has added Triangle Senior Care Group, a clinically integrated network of 20 independent primary care practices in Wake County, North Carolina, to its provider network.

“Our partnership with Alignment allows us to bring top quality care to more seniors across the Triangle region,” said Robert Resnik, MD, MBA, executive director, Triangle Senior Care Group. “As the senior population here rises, it’s imperative that seniors receive the kind of integrated and whole person care they need to thrive.”

Wake County has one of the fastest growing Medicare populations in the country. By 2025, one in five residents in North Carolina will be 65 or older, and in the next two decades, seniors aged 75-84 will be the fastest-growing segment in the state.

Triangle Senior Care Group provides care management services to seniors, their families, and disabled adults. Its model is specifically tailored for patients to improve outcomes through the use of evidence-based protocols, along with principles of coordinated and proactive care to facilitate appropriate delivery of health care services.

“Our expanded partnership with Triangle Senior Care Group in North Carolina is a natural extension of Alignment’s mission to provide coordinated, whole-person care to our senior population,” said Dawn Maroney, president of consumer and markets, Alignment Healthcare. “We are thrilled to expand our members' access to their network of quality independent primary care providers as part of Alignment’s new Medicare Advantage plan offerings for North Carolina seniors in 2021.”

The partnership with Triangle Senior Care Group further expands access for North Carolina seniors to top quality providers. Starting in 2021, Alignment Healthcare is offering Alignment Health Plan options with socially conscious benefits for the first time to seniors in North Carolina, expanding services to Chatham and Johnston counties. All plans include Alignment’s ACCESS On-Demand Concierge program and black benefits card – with coverage starting Jan. 1, 2021.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is redefining the business of health care by shifting the focus from payments to people. We’ve created a new model for health care delivery that cuts costs and improves lives by unraveling the inefficiencies of the current system to drive patients, providers and payers toward a common goal of wellness. Harnessing best practices from Medicare Advantage, our innovative data-management technology allows us to commit to caring for seniors and those who need it most: the chronically ill and frail. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs. For more information, please visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com.

About Triangle Senior Care Group

The Triangle Senior Care Group is a clinically integrated network of 20 independent primary care practices located in Wake County, North Carolina. The 20 independent primary care practices include:

