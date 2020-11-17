In2Bones USA and Invibio Announce R&D, Development and Manufacturing Agreement

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In2Bones Global, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of implants for the upper and lower extremities, today announced its subsidiary, In2Bones USA, has reached an exclusive agreement with Invibio Limited, Lancashire, UK, a pioneer in the development of PEEK biomaterial solutions, to commence a research, development, and manufacturing collaboration that will apply Invibio’s novel PEEK-OPTIMA™ Ultra Reinforced (POUR) carbon fiber technology to In2Bones’ lower extremity implants.

Over the course of the new, multi-year development agreement, both companies will make significant investments and share technical capabilities, intellectual property, marketing prowess, clinical data and labor. The agreement is expected to deliver the first new products to In2Bones in 2021 with ongoing conversion of In2Bones plate families in the future.

Already the largest U.S. extremity implant manufacturer currently using Invibio’s PEEK technology in several of its products, In2Bones intends to incorporate the POUR technology in additional implant designs, especially to further advance its orthopedic plating systems.

“POUR is an innovative biomaterial that is virtually invisible on x-ray, giving surgeons plates that provide the best in fixation and post-operative healing visualization,” says Alan Taylor, president and CEO of In2Bones Global. “Most orthopedic fixation plates are manufactured from metal which often blocks and distorts x-rays. The POUR biomaterial allows the surgeon to see through the plate via x-ray and verify healing.”

POUR technology combines the high-performance mechanical and thermal properties of Invibio’s PEEK-OPTIMA natural polymers, including radiolucency for artifact-free imaging, with the additional strength imparted by continuous carbon fiber. The biomaterial’s modulus of elasticity is closer to that of bone than metal, promoting faster healing. POUR also offers greater fatigue resistance1 compared with metals. Higher fatigue resistance can increase the opportunity for healing to occur, reducing or eliminating common complications from fatigue-induced implant failure. This material is also biologically inert, with low tissue adhesion.

“In2Bones and Invibio share a common philosophy: to pioneer solutions that address unmet market needs with the aim of improving patient outcomes and quality of life,” says John Devine, Medical Business Director, Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. “We have enjoyed watching In2Bones’ rapid growth and innovation across its extremity product line over the past few years and are excited to collaborate with the company to realize the potential of POUR technology -- and develop the fixation devices of the future.”

For more information about In2Bones Global, Inc. extremity products, please visit www.In2Bones.com. For details about Invibio and its PEEK-OPTIMA Ultra Reinforced carbon fiber technology, visit www.invibio.com.

About In2Bones Global

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, In2Bones is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of medical devices for the treatment of disorders and injuries of the upper (hand, wrist, elbow) and lower (foot and ankle) extremities. For more information, visit www.In2Bones.com.

About Invibio Biomaterial Solutions

Invibio, part of the Victrex plc group of companies, is a global leader in providing high-performance biomaterial solutions to medical device manufacturers. The company provides PEEK-OPTIMA™ polymers, advanced technical research and support and manufacturing of components for spine, trauma and orthopaedic and dental medical segments for the development of long-term implantable medical devices. Today, Invibio’s PEEK-OPTIMA polymers are used in approximately 9 million implanted devices worldwide. Learn more at www.invibio.com.

About Victrex plc

Victrex is an innovative world leader in high-performance PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions focusing on the strategic markets of automotive, aerospace, energy (including manufacturing and engineering), electronics and medical. Every day, millions of people use sustainable products and applications containing our materials – from smartphones, aeroplanes and cars to oil and gas operations and medical devices. With over 40 years‘ experience, we are developing world leading solutions with PEEK and PAEK-based polymers and selected semi-finished and finished parts which shape future performance for our customers and our markets, deliver environmental and societal benefits, and drive value for our shareholders. Find out more at www.victrex.com.

Safe-Harbor Statement:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current view of future performance, results, and trends and may be identified by their use of terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “will,” and other similar terms. The company wishes to caution readers that actual results might differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties impacting the business, including increased competition, technical obsolescence, regulatory issues, general economic conditions and other risks.

INVIBIO™, PEEK-OPTIMA™, INVIBIO BIOMATERIAL SOLUTIONS™ are trademarks of Victrex plc or its group companies. All rights reserved. Find out more at www.invibio.com.

1 Data on file at Invibio. Mechanical Benchmark of Carbon Fiber PEEK-OPTIMA™ Ultra-Reinforced vs Ti 6AI-4V Plates undergoing Static and Dynamic Testing per ASTM F382-99 (2008).