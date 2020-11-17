Blue Planet Selected by BT to Enhance End User Digital Experience for Global Customers

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), is providing BT with intelligent automation software as part of the global service provider’s drive to deliver market-leading user experience for its multinational enterprise customers. The software will help BT provide its customers with quicker and more reliable access to cloud-based collaboration tools, such as file sharing and messaging applications.

“ People around the world are relying more heavily on digital applications to improve productivity wherever they work. With Ciena’s Blue Planet software, BT further establishes itself as a partner of choice for organizations looking to provide outstanding user experience for their people accessing virtual work environments. It’s a fantastic example of how we’re innovating with a new generation of technology providers to deliver fresh solutions and the best experience for customers,” said Hriday Ravindranath, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Global, BT.

Blue Planet software automates the design and activation of end-to-end network connectivity, helping BT to offer superior digital experience for its customers. Deployed in BT’s cloud, Blue Planet eliminates the need for manual processes to help optimize operations, reduce costs and ensure the network meets emerging digital demands.

“ Service providers today need automation to realize the full potential of new services. With Blue Planet, BT is executing its digital-first vision and contributing to a more connected world,” said Rick Hamilton, Senior Vice President, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena.

About Blue Planet

Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), provides market-leading intelligent automation software and specialized professional services to help customers modernize their IT and network operations. Driven by policy and AI-based insights, Blue Planet delivers the closed-loop automation tools needed to align IT and networking processes—critical to facilitating digital transformation. For updates on Blue Planet, visit www.blueplanet.com.

