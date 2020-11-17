JAKKS Pacific Announces Blue Plate Media Services as Global Media Agency Partner

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading U.S. toymaker JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today announced it has entered into an agreement with Blue Plate Media Services, LLC (BPMS) to consolidate its global media planning and buying business across North America and its EMEA operations.

Following a continued run of new business success in 2020, Blue Plate Media Services has been appointed to handle JAKKS Pacific’s kids and family focused global account, across territories, with its affiliate partner Generation Media responsible for EU markets. BPMS works closely with JAKKS Pacific’s senior marketing team to plan integrated, glocalized media across Linear TV, Digital, Social, CTV and alternative media.

David Becker, President and CEO of Blue-Plate Media Services states, “In an effort to strike a healthier balance of localized cross-screen R&F and to maximize linear and non-linear media schedules, JAKKS Pacific and BPMS are leveraging proprietary glocalization tactics to effectively orchestrate and implement a cohesive, unified global strategy, leveraging cumulative international spending, centralizing global media assets, and combining cross-screen, cross-territory reporting into a single, aggregated view of measured performance metrics”. Becker adds, “Partnering with JAKKS Pacific cements BPMS’ position as the leading independent global media planning and buying agency when connecting with kids, moms and families.”

Jared Wolfson, JAKKS Pacific SVP Media & Entertainment adds, “While the landscape continues to shift and evolve, we are committed to reaching our respective consumers and end-purchasers where they are most receptive to receiving motivation to purchase our products. The team at BPMS is a tremendous ally in helping us reach our intended audiences and drive sales, with strategic mixes that allow us to test, learn and optimize our campaigns.”

Dan Cooney, EVP, International Division, JAKKS Pacific, comments, “JAKKS Pacific has refocused its mix of media spending in key regions, to better align with local media consumption, thus providing tactical global solutions that are adjusted to more efficiently and effectively reach, engage and impact our consumers in local markets.”

Rachel Middleton-Smith, Vice President, Marketing & Licensing, EMEA, JAKKS Pacific Europe, adds, “localized, territorial campaigns are already benefiting by our adjusted, orchestrated global efforts, driving ROI across lines and maximizing our Fall 2020 media investment”. Smith continues, “As a result, we are already seeing our international campaigns, fueled by glocalization tactics, performing as a more unified one, driving territorial messaging into a more balanced mix, increasing ROI, and setting the stage for a juggernaut of international success as we drive through holiday 2020 and into Spring 2021.”

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels™, Kitten Catfe™, Perfectly Cute™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, X-Power™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

©2020 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

About Blue Plate Media Services

BPMS is a leading, kid and family focused media strategy, planning and buying agency, headquartered in North America, specializing in reaching and engaging with kids, moms and families across relevant screens. Proudly celebrating its 20-year anniversary, and deeply rooted in research, measurement and analysis, BPMS represents mid-tier and mature brands across toys and games, entertainment, education, steam and play. For more information on Blue Plate Media Services, contact info@bpmsagency.com or reach out directly to dbecker@bpmsagency.com. www.bpmsagency.com 908-918-0202.