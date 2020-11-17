Voice Technology Company ArkX Laboratories Inks European Sales Agreement With Redtree Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArkX Laboratories, a leading provider of advanced far-field voice-capture technology, has appointed Redtree Solutions, the largest Pan-European electronic representative in the semiconductor industry, as the exclusive sales representative for its production-ready EveryWord™ voice solution in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) marketplace.

This announcement coincides with growing demand from Fortune 1000 companies, OEMs, and start-ups in the region who want to bring their voice-enabled smart products and devices to market. The EveryWord™ portfolio offers a production-ready path that delivers an unmatched voice experience while mitigating risk, reducing development costs, and accelerating their time-to-market.

Featuring Cirrus Logic's SoundClear™ and FlexArray™ technologies, ArkX's advanced line of production-ready voice capture solutions outperform other existing solutions in far-field voice capture and deliver a far-superior voice experience to consumers. The products are Alexa-compatible and meet or exceed all requirements for the Amazon Voice Services (AVS) qualifications. In addition to Alexa, EveryWord™ is compatible with other platforms such as Google, Siri, Cortana, AliGenie, Baidu/Kitt.ai, Tencent, and Sensory. EveryWord™ voice solutions can be customized for a company's eco-system and applied to a wide range of products, including speakers, soundbars, televisions, appliances, voice controllers, and gadgets. For smart home applications, the modules can be installed in hubs, ceilings, and in-wall.

"The ArkX EveryWord portfolio solves the toughest problems facing innovative OEMs today, including capturing voice at a greater distance, around corners, in the presence of blaring TV, and other noisy and reverberative environments without having to lower playback volume," said ArkX CEO Eric Bauswell. "EveryWord truly outperforms the performance of standard far-field voice solutions by so large a margin that consumers will never want to go back to the 'old' technology."

Covering 19 countries with more than 500 active customers, Redtree will help accelerate ArkX Labs' market penetration in the region by generating greater awareness of the company's solutions and providing on-the-ground support to ArkX Labs' expanding customer base.

"We were impressed with the innovation and superior far-field performance of the EveryWord™ solutions. It's a huge leap forward and certainly the best far-field solutions ever seen on the marketplace over our 10+ years' experience in this segment," said Steve Judge, Redtree Solutions Managing Director. "The addition of ArkX's EveryWord™ voice solutions represent a strategic addition to our electronic component portfolio that will have appeal to many of our customers operating in the smart home, broadband telecom, consumer, robotic, automotive, and industrial marketplaces."

ArkX Executive Vice President Michael Lang added, "Redtree's experience, expertise, and support structure provides the perfect fit to help us expand our reach beyond existing North American and Asian markets."

The portfolio includes the EveryWord™ Audio Front End (AFE) Module, EveryWord™ Voice Module (System-on-Module + AFE), EveryWord™ Development Kit, and EveryWord™ Software Stack.

The product line offers clear performance advantages for capturing voice commands from three times the standard distance, around corners, noisy and reflective environments, and without lowering playback volume. Additionally, EveryWord™ technology provides a unique ability to identify and to suppress speech from TV or other single-point noise sources.

EveryWord™ technology does not require source-ducking for reliable interaction, provides linear, circular, square, triangular, or 3D mic array geometries, and requires fewer microphones. The technology features ultra-low power battery operation for wake-on-word, and the flexibility for placement of microphones allows for in-wall, ceiling, or dashboard solutions. The 3D mic array versus other linear beam-forming approaches enables fewer blind spots and increased performance while incorporating fewer redundant microphone arrays for coverage.

About ArkX Laboratories

ArkX Laboratories, a joint venture between product development pioneer, Surfaceink, and consumer electronics manufacturer Ark Electronics USA brings an exceptional voice experience to the marketplace. Our next generation of advanced, high-performance far-field voice capture solutions, featuring Cirrus Logic and NXP technology, are Amazon pre-qualified and production-ready. ArkX provides Fortune 1000, OEMs, and start-ups who want their own branded, voice-enabled IoT products and smart devices with the ability to reduce their development time and costs and accelerate their time-to-market while mitigating the risk. For more information, please visit www.arkxlabs.com.

About Redtree Solutions

Redtree Solutions is the largest Pan-European Representative company in the region. More than 40 people provide service, speak local languages, and cover 19 countries with more than 500 active customers. Redtree invests in next-generation technologies for the benefit of its customers and is dedicated to their success. The Redtree application team is devoted to helping customers find the most optimized architecture for your Electronic systems, with the help of their partners' solutions and expertise. Redtree is headquartered near Oxford, UK. For more information, please visit www.redtree-solutions.com.