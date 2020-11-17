Reduced Holiday Gatherings Presents Challenges for Consumers and Changes How They Will Cook

First Time Cooking Thanksgiving? Here's What To Do: 7 Tips from Jane Freiman, Founder of Smart Kitchen Insights Group

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With Thanksgiving right around the corner, GE Profile™ surveyed1 consumers to find out how they are feeling about cooking and hosting this year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As 51% of Americans plan to shrink their holiday get-togethers, many are looking for tips to make their festivities safer, tastier and achievable with fewer cooks in the kitchen to help.

GE Profile™ offers cooking technology to simplify the prep and give cooks the confidence they need to pull off Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Key survey findings include:

Smaller Gatherings Means Simpler Prep

According to survey respondents, cooks are considering: Smaller quantities Easier dishes Online grocery orders Flexibility with ingredients due to anticipated out-of-stock items



“We spend every day testing new product ideas to bring greater efficiencies, easier use and exciting technology into people’s homes,” said Sabrina Hannah, Food Scientist, GE Appliances Cooking Product Development Lab. “We design meaningful innovation that supports the home cook in their quest for the perfect turkey, the crispiest fries or the roast they haven’t tried to make before. From precision cooking modes shown right on the screen with pre-set instructions to temperature-based cooktop control and video recipes on the Kitchen Hub, we want cooking to be enjoyed no matter what your skill level or occasion.”

Many Are Playing Chef Instead of Guest for the First Time

According to survey respondents, 1 in 3 plan to cook a family favorite for the first time 4 in 10 plan to try a new recipe



“This year, while gatherings will be smaller, there will be more first-time home chefs, which can be stressful. But it’s important to remember that even if you are just cooking for a few family members, you can make it special,” said Jane Freiman, Consumer Behavior Cooking Expert, Smart Kitchen Insights Group. “Whether you are cooking family traditions or trying something new with fewer people around the table, one thing is certain--food is comforting. Everyone needs a little comfort right now.”

Consumers Are Tired of Cooking

According to the survey, 54% of consumers are buying more ready-to-cook items, prepping meals in advance, and using the microwave, air fryer, or pressure cooker to save time. The increased frequency of cooking, forced creativity and repeat meals has left 13% feeling bored, 11% feeling exhausted, and 9% feeling overwhelmed



“We’ve been tracking the journey of our consumers through the last seven months of this pandemic and how their habits are changing during these very different times. We have certainly seen a pendulum swing since the pandemic. From panic-buying and stockpiling to bread baking and recipe exploration, consumers are now looking forward to an uncertain time,” said Michelle Day, Consumer Insights Senior Manager at GE Appliances. “The input we gather gives us insight into consumers’ needs, helping us generate new product ideas and develop solutions to improve the lives of our owners. We are committed to understanding what consumers want and need, so that we can continue to innovate and create the best products and experiences.”

_____________

1 Ipsos survey, fielded on The Home Connection online research community from 9/21/2020 through 10/6/2020