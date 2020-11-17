SAIC Wins Task Order Worth up to $973 Million to Help U.S. Customs and Border Protection Assess Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing the Border

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) was awarded a task order worth up to $973 million by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to continue to operate, maintain, and enhance CBP’s cornerstone system for identifying travelers and cargo that present a potential security threat to the country.

The award for CBP’s Targeting and Analysis Systems Program Directorate (TASPD) Information Technology Operations and Maintenance, Upgrades, Updates, Modifications and Enhancements Services task order, made under the General Services Administration’s Alliant 2 contract, includes transition, a one-year base period of performance, four one-year option periods, and a six-month optional extension of services. The total award value including all options is $973 million.

“SAIC is proud of the trust the Department of Homeland Security and CBP have in our team’s ability to deliver mission-critical, innovative solutions,” said Bob Genter, president, Defense and Civilian Sector. “TASPD is a great example of how CBP has applied advanced technologies that continually deliver new capabilities to this 24x7x365 mission, while remaining responsive to the ever-changing national security landscape. SAIC will leverage our deep expertise in technologies including cloud, machine learning and AI, and SecDevOps to help CBP achieve its mission of enabling secure trade and travel.”

Under the task order, SAIC will continue to develop and maintain CBP’s targeting and analysis systems that integrate technologies and data in real-time, enabling CBP officers, analysts, and agents to flag shipments and travelers for additional examination and inspection. SAIC will deploy new capabilities such as cloud-based analytics and AI/machine learning to facilitate legitimate travel and trade, identify high-risk travelers and cargo faster, and enable CBP to maximize application of its skilled workforce.

SAIC will continue to enhance these systems in response to evolving technologies, threats, and mission requirements, and accelerate CBP capabilities to safeguard America. SAIC will evolve the TASPD portfolio from a collection of specialized applications to an ecosystem of capabilities and services shared across the enterprise using mission-driven agile processes and innovative technologies.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.