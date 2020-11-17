The Northridge Group and Tethr Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Businesses Make Smarter Decisions Using Voice of the Customer Data

ROSEMONT, Ill & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Northridge Group, Inc., an industry leader in contact center and customer experience consulting, and Tethr, the market’s most advanced conversation intelligence platform, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership to help companies make better decisions using Voice of the Customer data. By teaming up, both companies are able to integrate deep domain expertise and human-assisted monitoring with AI-powered analytical capabilities, including best of breed audio transcription, to deliver a comprehensive and robust set of customer experience solutions to their clients.

“Our research shows that a lot is riding on the level of service customers receive from contact centers and they will quickly migrate away from brands after just one poor service experience,” said The Northridge Group’s CEO, Therese Fauerbach. “Together, The Northridge Group and Tethr will provide our clients with enhanced quality contact monitoring capabilities to unlock powerful insights enabling improvements in customer experience, sales conversion, agent performance, product intelligence, marketing effectiveness and compliance.”

“Tethr customers consistently speak to the power of our platform and the ease with which they can gain valuable insights and teach our machine learning,” said Tethr’s Chief Customer Officer, Steve Trier. “However, many companies need assistance with change management activities affecting their people and processes. The Northridge Group will bring the depth of expertise in call center, customer experience and sales required to help customers derive the most value from Tethr insights.”

When used independently, both speech analytics and human-assisted quality monitoring are effective approaches for assessing customer experience and contact center issues. However, when they are leveraged together to analyze customer conversations – from calls, texts, chats, and emails, and then combined with other inputs such as CRM, surveys, or internal corporate data, we can identify and remediate the root causes of customer, business process and operational challenges. Tethr and The Northridge Group will unite to provide a total view of our clients’ customer experience – turning insights into actionable outcomes.

About The Northridge Group, Inc.

The Northridge Group is a premier management consulting firm, specializing in customer experience, call center quality monitoring and operational analytics. The firm serves Fortune 200 clients in the healthcare, telecom, financial services, travel and transportation industries, as well as key government agencies. For more information on The Northridge Group and its service offerings, please visit www.northridgegroup.com and follow The Northridge Group on LinkedIn.

About Tethr

Tethr’s vision is a world where every company listens, and every customer is heard. Tethr is a cloud-based conversation intelligence platform that combines powerful AI, machine learning and over a decade of customer experience and sales research to surface contextual insights from phone calls and other customer interactions. Customers are using Tethr to quickly, easily and accurately turn large amounts of unstructured voice of customer conversation data into insights that fuel smarter decisions and improved business performance, enabling them to become Listening Enterprises. For more information, visit tethr.com and follow Tethr on LinkedIn.