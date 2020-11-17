AmericasHealth Plan and Imperial Health Plan of California Collaborate to Deliver High-Quality Health Care

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperial Health Plan of California (HMO) (HMO SNP) and AmericasHealth Plan (AHP) have contracted to provide proactive, patient-centered health care to individuals covered under Imperial Advantage plans available in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Both organizations view this collaboration as leading to more coordinated care that emphasizes preventive health and better management of chronic conditions, resulting in healthier patients, and reducing avoidable treatments and unnecessary costs.

“ Imperial Health Plan is now contracted with AHP and offers a true partnership for healthcare services to Medicare beneficiaries in Ventura County. This partnership promotes Imperial Health Plan of California to launch into Ventura for the 2021 Annual Election Period (AEP) offering strong benefits coupled with a thorough network of AHP providers. We are looking forward to a long prosperous relationship and growing with AHP and the Ventura community,” Imperial Health Plan of California.

“ We are excited about our partnership with Imperial Health Plan. Our partnership will bring best in class services and care to our elder members in Ventura County,” said AHP CEO, Rohan Reid. Californians enrolled in the plans listed below are able to see AHP’s doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals as in-network providers and access a variety of benefits not available with Original Medicare or Medi-Cal alone. Standard benefits for all Imperial Plans benefits include: $0 premium (all plans), $0 copay for PCP and Specialists for some PBPs, over the counter drugs and supplies, unlimited transportation as well as preventative and comprehensive dental benefits.

Imperial Traditional (HMO) 007 - Offers members a $0 premium and features low out-of-pocket costs, including $0 copays for primary care visits and specialist visits, as well as free transportation to medical visits. This plan also offers preventative and comprehensive dental benefits. This plan is available in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

Imperial Traditional Plus (HMO) 009 - Offers a $0 premium for individuals with Medicare. Members also get free transportation for medical and pharmacy visits; money toward the purchase of over-the-counter healthcare items, such as vitamins; allowance toward eyewear; and dental services, such as dentures, crowns, and oral surgery. This plan is available in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

Imperial Senior Value (HMO C-SNP) 005- Offers a $0 premium for individuals with Chronic conditions such as Cardiovascular disorder, Chronic Heart Failure, and diabetes. Members also get free transportation for medical and pharmacy visits; money toward the purchase of over-the-counter healthcare items, such as vitamins; additional allowances for eyewear; and the purchase of dental services, such as dentures, crowns, and oral surgery. This plan is available in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

Imperial Dynamic Plan (HMO) 012 – Offers a $0 premium, features low out-of-pocket costs, and $0 for hospitalization. This plan is available in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

To learn more about Imperial Health Plan please call 1-800-838-8271. TTY users should call 711. Imperial Health Plan is open Monday through Sunday, 8:00 am to 8:00 pm except holidays during October 1 through March 31 and Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 8:00 pm April 1 through September 30 except holidays.

About Imperial Health Plan

Imperial Health Plan is a Medicare Advantage Plan in California (launched in 2018 in San Francisco and Los Angeles – 90044, 90051, 90059 and 90061) with three different products, MAPD, CSNP (plan for Chronic conditions with cardiovascular disorder as well as diabetes) and DSNP (plan for beneficiaries with Medicare and Medicaid). For 2020, the California service area increased to 12 counties: Sacramento, Alameda, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Fresno, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego. We strive to help our patients achieve their highest potential by keeping them healthy. To learn more please call us at the number listed above or visit us at www.imperialhealthplan.com.

For 2021, The Imperial service area will include 23 counties for California: Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, Los Angeles, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Tulare, Ventura and Yolo.

About AmericasHealth Plan

AmericasHealth Plan (“AHP”) is a restricted Knox-Keene Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) that was formed in 2011 to serve the healthcare needs of Ventura County, California. AHP delivers healthcare services with a Member-first focus. Our care delivery model is person-centered community care aimed at universal access, particularly for medically needy and underserved populations. AHP is committed to members through maintaining a local presence in the cities we serve, establishing and strengthening relationships in those communities. To learn more, visit www.americashp.com or follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Americas_health-plan-inc.