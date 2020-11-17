U.S. Army Awards S&K Federal Services a New Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise (EAGLE) Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA)

ST. IGNATIUS, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S&K Federal Services LLC, a leading aircraft maintenance and technical assistance company, was awarded a new Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise (EAGLE) Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) by the U.S. Army Sustainment Command.

EAGLE is a contract acquisition program that enables S&K Federal Services the opportunity to support the U.S. Army in three main service areas: maintenance, supply, and transportation. The program has a global footprint and task orders are offered regularly. As a highly qualified prime contractor, S&K Federal Services can submit prospective proposals for FY21 task orders.

Since 2017, S&K Federal Services has provided comprehensive aerospace maintenance support for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force. “We have a rich history of dedicated contract management and execution at both the operational and intermediate levels for those branches of the military,” said S&K General Manager Dave Rariden. “It’s a privilege to be a part of this program, and we look forward to expanding our support to the U.S. Army through future task orders.”

About S&K Federal Services

S&K Federal Services is a subsidiary of S&K Technologies, Inc. (SKT), a family of companies wholly owned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes with headquarters in St. Ignatius, Montana. For decades, the SKT companies have served a global customer base with sophisticated aerospace, logistics, information technology, engineering, construction, technical, and tower/antenna solutions. SKT’s success provides meaningful economic dividends to the 8,000-plus members of the tribal community, supporting programs involving cultural preservation, language revitalization, services for elders, and other social investments.

