ZOLL Partners with U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory to Improve How Combat Medics Treat Their Patients

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory announced today the signing of a patent license agreement to make it easier for the deployed medic to document vitals, help administer critical care, integrate patient data and identify exact location of casualties in austere combat environments.

The agreement reinforces the integration of ZOLL´s Propaq patient monitors and monitor/defibrillators into the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit, or BATDOK, point-of-injury software tool. BATDOK is a trademark of the United States Air Force.

According to Dr. Gregory Burnett, airman-machine integration product line lead at the AFRL 711th Human Performance Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, “The ability to monitor and document care for multiple patients from point of injury all the way through to a definitive care facility can improve quality and continuity of treatment for an injured service member.”

The integration of the Propaq monitors and monitor/defibrillators with the BATDOK software tool enables combat medics to wirelessly and automatically monitor multiple patients’ vitals simultaneously at the point of injury through medical evacuation, and follow-on transfer to the next level of care.

“This facilitates maximum awareness and documentation of in-field patient care while providing state-of-the-art patient monitoring and best-in-class diagnostic and resuscitation capabilities to the wounded service member,” said Jonathan A. Rennert, CEO of ZOLL.

The Propaq M and Propaq MD are ultra-lightweight, airworthy and telemedicine-capable monitors or monitor/defibrillators that provide advanced patient-monitoring capabilities. They are designed specifically for the rigors of military and aeromedical operations. Next to ZOLL´s portable ventilators, the EMV+ and the 330 Multifunction Aspirator, the Propaq M and MD are part of the standard patient movement item equipment for the different branches of the U.S. military and are essential critical care devices for many military medical corps worldwide.

For more than 25 years, ZOLL has been a trusted partner delivering acute critical care technologies to the military, Rennert explained. “ZOLL products are extensively utilized throughout the entire military healthcare system in support of the warfighter and casualty care treatment within all roles of operational En-Route Care System, disaster and humanitarian response.”

“ZOLL’s leading resuscitation and critical care technologies are field-proven in all roles of operational medical care on the battlefield, in aeromedical evacuation and transport, in field hospitals and in garrison for definitive care,” he added.

About ZOLL Medical Corporation

ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei company, develops and markets medical devices and software solutions that help advance emergency care and save lives, while increasing clinical and operational efficiencies. With products for defibrillation and monitoring, circulation and CPR feedback, data management, supersaturated oxygen therapy, therapeutic temperature management and ventilation, ZOLL provides a comprehensive set of technologies that help clinicians, EMS and fire professionals, military, as well as lay rescuers, treat victims needing resuscitation and acute critical care. For more information, visit www.zoll.com.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 40,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes and Health Care. Its health care operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, transfusion, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

©2020 ZOLL Medical Corporation. All rights reserved. EMV+ and ZOLL are registered trademarks of ZOLL Medical Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Asahi Kasei is a registered trademark of Asahi Kasei Corporation. Propaq is a registered trademark of Welch Allyn. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.