Wolters Kluwer's Suzanne Konstance Recognized With Women in Business 2020 Stevie Award

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Suzanne Konstance, vice president of product management and marketing for Wolters Kluwer’s Lien Solutions business, has been selected a winner of the 2020 Stevie Awards for Women in Business. She earned a Gold medal in the category “Female Executive of the Year, Business Products.”

Award judges evaluated Konstance’s achievements launching new products unique to the market that help financial institutions mitigate their risks when making loans. Konstance manages a product management and marketing team focused on understanding and solving market problems to provide lending customers with effective, innovative solutions in Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) lien management, real property liens, and vehicle lien and titling.

“Suzanne has helped our business foster a laser-like focus on being an expert solutions provider. That work involves helping financial services professionals manage complex risks and ever-changing requirements in their lien management efforts, while enhancing their operational workflows,” said Raja Sengupta, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions. “Her leadership has strengthened our ability to deliver solutions that help our customers effectively mitigate lending risks and navigate challenges facing them in today’s market. We are very proud of Suzanne’s many achievements and contributions in helping our customers succeed.”

Konstance and team have introduced several major product innovations that were developed via deep customer collaboration and input. Notably, she and her team helped develop and launch Portfolio Sync, which combines customers’ existing filings with public records data into one view. The solution provides greater visibility into the entire lending portfolio—and identifies associated gaps that may require risk mitigation or other actions to maintain a lender’s secured interests. Portfolio Sync is one solution in a set of UCC “Manage” solutions that help lenders manage their UCC liens over the course of their loan’s lifecycle.

Konstance led Lien Solutions’ efforts to create new motor vehicle titling products, including the award-winning iLien Motor Vehicle offering, to revolutionize how lenders protect their interests in vehicle lending. In 2020, her leadership was critical in the development of two offerings that tap CARES Act stimulus funding in response to COVID-19 economic disruptions: the Business Entity Search for CARES Act solution and iLien for Main Street technology.

Konstance has published major thought pieces in industry publications and participated in numerous industry presentations to share her commercial lending insights, essential in helping lenders deal with complex, evolving economic challenges further exacerbated by the pandemic.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are open to all organizations worldwide and recognize the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, and the organizations they run. Program judges include respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators.

Prior to joining Wolters Kluwer in 2015, Konstance held senior-level positions for companies such as Pitney Bowes, Citibank and MetLife. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Lien Solutions, which is part of Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, provides award-winning solutions for lenders. Its flagship iLien offering gives lenders the ability to conduct public record searches, retrieve and view UCC and corporate records, create filings, and manage their entire lending portfolio.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help U.S. financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations, including customized offerings to address COVID-19 challenges. Lien Solutions’ iLien for Main Street helps lenders optimize their due diligence and lien management efforts when securing loans for small and medium-sized businesses under the Main Street Lending Program. In addition, Compliance Solutions’ Paycheck Protection Program Supported by TSoftPlus™ helps lenders’ customers access critical stimulus funding.

