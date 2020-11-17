PharmaJet and Diomics Partner on SARS-CoV-2 Immune Response Monitoring

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaJet®, the maker of innovative, needle-free injection technology, today announced that its Tropis® Needle-free Injection System will be used by Diomics, a San Diego-based biotech company, to deliver a biopolymer to detect the formation of an immune response to a SARS-CoV-2 protein. The company was awarded over $2 million by the Department of Defense to accelerate testing of its Diocheck™ system and is expected to begin human clinical trials in December 2020.

The Diocheck SARS-CoV-2 Visual Immune Response Indicator provides a simple, universal way to continually monitor a person’s immune response status to COVID-19 over an extended period of time, eliminating the need for more frequent testing. Diomics’ proprietary biopolymer material, Diomat™, containing a COVID-19 antigen, will be injected under the skin with the PharmaJet Tropis device. The skin reaction at the injection site will act as an indicator of an immune response against COVID-19 infection, showing whether a person has been exposed to the virus, and whether they need to get tested and take precautions to avoid infecting others. This procedure is readily scalable and could provide consistent, accurate ongoing monitoring of the immunity status of essential front-line workers, including military, healthcare, transportation, and public safety personnel.

“We are pleased to be collaborating with Diomics on this immune response monitoring program. Our Needle-free design features a precise and consistent method of delivery to ensure accuracy, in addition to its proven ease of administration in mass immunization campaigns,” commented Chris Cappello, President and CEO, PharmaJet.

Refer to Instructions for Use to ensure safe injections and to review risks.

About PharmaJet

PharmaJet’s mission is worldwide acceptance of PharmaJet Needle-free Injection Systems as a standard of care in the vaccine delivery market. The PharmaJet Needle-free Systems are safe, fast, and easy-to-use. They eliminate needlestick injuries, needle reuse and cross contamination, and help reduce sharps waste disposal. The Stratis® System has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark, and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections. For more information visit www.pharmajet.com.

About Diomics, Inc.

Diomics Corporation is a biotechnology company focused on science-based innovation and the development of life-improving products. Their proprietary Diomat™ technology platform is optimized for the collection and delivery of compounds and proteins and can also be used for drug delivery, long-term monitoring, diagnostics and production of life-saving hormones and other bio-compounds. Based in San Diego, California, Diomics has developed numerous products, tools and services for the molecular, diagnostic and forensic industries. For more information visit www.diomics.com.

