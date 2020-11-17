Allvue Systems Selected by 4Pines Fund Services to Provide Fund Accounting Software Solution for Growing Private Equity Firms

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced an agreement with 4Pines Fund Services (”4Pines”) to provide fund accounting software solutions for its private equity clients. 4Pines is a premier private capital fund administrator.

Allvue’s platform will enable 4Pines clients to streamline and manage their fund accounting through a cutting-edge software solution. The product will also provide 4Pines with a cloud-based solution and high upgrade velocity to best support clients’ evolving needs such as flexible reporting, streamlined workflows, and integrated record keeping.

“Private equity firms today face increased demand from clients and regulators for heavy reporting and transparency in real-time and at a faster pace than ever before,” said Michael Trinkaus, CEO of 4Pines. “Our commitment is to provide our clients with top-notch fund administration solutions to enable better and faster reporting, and to do that we need technology partners like Allvue. By leveraging the strength of Allvue’s best-in-class software we will be able to greatly enhance our full-suite fund administration offering and continue to deliver the best service to our clients.”

“With increased market volatility, managers need to be laser-focused on investing without having to worry about the other parts of their businesses,” said Ryan Keough, Chief Revenue Officer of Allvue. “4Pines has solved for this need by building leading-edge fund administration solutions for clients that enable them to focus on what really matters. As 4Pines continues to build its business, we are excited to partner with them and provide the technology solutions they need to continue to provide the highest level of automation, workflow integration and security to their clients.”

Allvue’s fund accounting solution offering combines detailed financial statement reporting, a multi-currency general ledger, cash management, waterfall capabilities and workflow standardization into one complete system to support any back office or investor relations need.

About Allvue

Allvue Systems is a leading provider of investment management solutions for fund managers, investors, and administrators in the alternative investments industry. The company offers innovative, configurable investment software that eliminates the barriers between systems, information, and people, optimizing decision making and streamlining processes to meet investor needs across private debt, private equity, and other alternative asset classes. Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, and currently manages over $2.5 trillion in assets on its platform. The company is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America and Europe. With a commitment to product enhancements and innovation, and a 100% focus on private capital and credit managers, Allvue helps firms make better investment decisions, enables deeper relationships with their investors and prospects, and allows them to spend less time getting information and more time using it. To learn more about Allvue, please visit: https://www.allvuesystems.com/.

About 4Pines Fund Services

4Pines Fund Services is a fund services platform that frees operations from the limits of legacy approaches and systems, and closes the information gap between fund managers and investors, as well as between funds and the public sector. The company’s purpose-built services streamline middle and back office processes — simplify complex, high velocity transactions, and help ensure security and regulatory compliance through each step of a fund’s lifecycle.

With its fundstech platform and leveraging the 4Pines Fund Services teams’ deep private equity experience, 4Pines Fund Services is defining best practices.

To learn more about 4Pines, please visit: https://4pinesfs.com/