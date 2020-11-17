Fujitsu and EdgeUno Power DCI Capacity up to 800G in Colombia

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. and network service provider EdgeUno today announced that EdgeUno successfully deployed the Fujitsu 1FINITY™ platform, quickly expanding capacity in a high-speed, high-performance data center interconnect (DCI) network in Colombia to meet the tight timeline of a new enterprise service level agreement (SLA).

As a leading multinational provider of infrastructure as a service (IaaS), data center services and high-speed internet, EdgeUno offers cutting-edge content delivery services to companies of all sizes who require the utmost in speed and reliability. EdgeUno deployed Fujitsu 1FINITY T100 Transport blades in a 4 × 200G, point-to-point configuration to connect data centers in the Colombian capital of Bogota, creating a state-of-the-art 800G capacity network in the region.

With the plug-and-play architecture of the Fujitsu 1FINITY platform, EdgeUno was able to deploy and provision the system in a few hours in order to secure a valuable new customer. And since no additional provisioning is needed to add more customers to the high-speed DCI network, EdgeUno is poised for future growth throughout the region.

“Thanks to the fast deployment and simple, reliable turn-up capability of the Fujitsu transport infrastructure, we were able to efficiently and rapidly connect key point of presence locations in Bogota,” said Mehmet Akcin, chief executive officer, EdgeUno. “The 1FINITY blades were very easy to add to our data center network, allowing us to quickly scale capacity while maintaining our reputation for delivery of data services with the lowest latency and highest availability.”

“We designed the modular 1FINITY platform to enable unsurpassed agility, efficiency and performance in today’s disaggregated networks, equipping service providers with the leading-edge technology they need to be first to market,” said Doug Moore, president and chief executive officer at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “Deployment of 1FINITY T100 Transport blades offers EdgeUno a significant competitive advantage in speed, reliability and capacity.”

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu Network Communications Inc.

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for network operators, service providers and content providers worldwide. We combine best-in-class hardware, software and services with multivendor expertise to enable cost savings, faster services delivery and improved network performance. Working closely with our customers and ecosystem partners, we design, build, operate and maintain better networks for the connected world. For more information, please see http://us.fujitsu.com/telecom or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Fujitsu-network-communications.

About EdgeUno

EdgeUno is your key to Latin America. Focusing on delivering turnkey solutions for companies who are expanding into the Latin American market or growing their existing presence, EdgeUno offers a customer service focused approach on solving your problems so you can focus on what you do best, your business.

Whether you need a data center to host your infrastructure or connectivity in key cities across Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, or Peru, EdgeUno is the only partner you will need to enable your business in Latin America. We provide bare-metal, cloud computing, smart remote hands, and high-available, low-latency, high-capacity connectivity services such as IP Transit, local peering, Metro waves, Long Haul Waves, MPLS and Dark Fiber across Latin America. Visit www.edgeuno.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edgeuno.

Fujitsu (and design)®, 1FINITY™, Virtuora® and “shaping tomorrow with you” are trademarks of Fujitsu Limited in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.