Evolve Additive Solutions Secures First Commercial Sale

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolve Additive Solutions Inc., whose proprietary STEP (Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process) technology is the first scaled volume production-ready manufacturing platform in the world, today announced the completion of their first commercial sale. Due to confidentiality the clients name and terms of the sale cannot be disclosed.

The customer purchased the SVP™ (Scalable Volume Production) system, which is powered by STEP technology and will provide factory flexibility, time to market, supply chain resiliency, and produce products that otherwise could not be manufactured with traditional injection molding methods. The customers application includes use of multi-color capabilities, and a wide range of materials.

“This global system sale marks a significant milestone in our commercialization,” stated Steve Chillscyzn, CEO and Founder of Evolve. “Not only did our first customer purchase the SVP platform but the sale also included software and materials. We are very excited to work with this organization and start to see how the use of our technology will streamline their efficiencies, increase profits and provide them with visibility into the utilization across their network.”

Evolve plans to ship their first system to the customer in Q1 of 2021. The SVP platform was released in Q3 of 2020 and the company is currently accepting orders.

About Evolve Additive Solutions

Evolve Additive Solutions is an organization whose mission is to produce innovative manufacturing solutions that enable customers to manufacture in revolutionary new ways. Evolve is pioneering the manufacturing market with technologies and solutions centered around production applications with real-world thermoplastics. Its revolutionary STEP technology and SVP platform will radically improve manufacturing and enable disruptive new business models for organizations by unlocking the full capabilities of Additive Manufacturing. For company updates, follow Evolve on LinkedIn and Twitter. Evolve Additive Solutions is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN with a materials technology center based in Rochester, NY.