Chevron Renews Business Relationship With PDI

BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a global software company that provides leading ERP, fuel pricing, supply chain logistics, and marketing cloud solutions to convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers, announced it is extending its 16-year partnership with Chevron. The longtime PDI customer will implement the next generation of PDI Envoy back office and head office software solutions to power its corporate-owned sites in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

“Our relationship with PDI has strengthened over the last 16 years, and they’ve proven to be a dedicated and trusted partner,” said Dean Gilbert, general manager of Marketing and Sales at Chevron. “Beyond the innovative software that allows us to gain actionable insights, improve operational efficiencies, and streamline our business, the industry expertise and regional presence from PDI supports our growth as we expand our presence in Asia Pacific.”

Innovative companies and technology are driving APAC’s digital transformation

By 2025, nearly 73 percent of the world’s population will only access the internet through their smartphones, and 80 percent of enterprise workloads will be in the cloud. From customer-facing applications to back office solutions, businesses everywhere are relying on innovative technology to drive digital transformation. Chevron and PDI are leading the way.

Chevron launched its CaltexGo mobile app in response to consumer feedback about wait times at the fuel pump and in the store. Now, customers can pull into the petrol station, launch the app, input their pump number, and confirm the payment after fueling. In addition to enabling a frictionless checkout experience, the app also powers Caltex’s loyalty program, Plus!, allowing customers to easily earn and redeem rewards.

Convenience retailers in the APAC region, and globally, are looking for solutions that will enable them to grow and optimize backcourt and foodservice operations. PDI’s cloud-based, internationally deployed back office software, Envoy, is helping them do it. From accounting automation to pricebook centralization to fuel inventory management, its holistic capabilities reduce complexity, increase visibility and deliver real-time insights that enable companies like Chevron to transform their business.

Supporting regional growth for major oils and c-stores

PDI has solidified its commitment to supporting customers like Chevron. Last year, the software company opened a new office location in Bangkok to build a local presence and work more closely with partners in the area. The state-of-the-art facility in Bangkok now serves as PDI's operations hub for customers in South East Asia. With over 200 employees in the region, PDI can more easily collaborate with customers like Chevron.

“For more than 35 years, PDI has delivered enterprise software solutions to convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers around the globe,” said Sin Hin Wong, managing director and vice president of Sales, APAC, at PDI. “We are proud to build on our existing relationship with one of the most influential companies in the Asia Pacific region as they continue to expand their regional footprint.”

To arrange an interview with Sin Hin Wong, please contact Cederick Johnson at cjohnson@pdisoftware.com or +1 254.410.7600.

About PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) helps convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers thrive through digital transformation and enterprise software that enables them to grow topline revenue, optimize operations and unify their business across the entire value chain. Over 1,500 customers in more than 200,000 locations worldwide count on our leading ERP, logistics, fuel pricing and marketing cloud solutions to provide insights that increase volume, margin and customer loyalty. PDI owns and operates the Fuel Rewards® loyalty program that is consistently ranked as a top-performing fuel savings program year after year. For more than 35 years, our comprehensive suite of solutions and unmatched expertise have helped customers of any size reimagine their enterprise and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information about PDI, visit www.pdisoftware.com.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company’s operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.