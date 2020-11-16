Aperia Technologies Selects Fontaine Modification as Preferred Installer of Halo Tire Inflator, Halo Connect

Halo Connect is a proprietary connectivity platform that enables fleets to virtually eliminate unplanned tire-related downtime by pairing predictive alerts with active inflation. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fontaine Modification has been designated as a preferred installer of Aperia Technologies’ Halo Tire Inflator and Halo Connect technology. Fontaine Modification will offer these installations at all 10 of its modification centers across the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aperia Technologies Inc., a leading supplier of tire management technologies that improve the safety and efficiency of commercial vehicle tractors and trailers, has designated Fontaine Modification as a preferred installer of its Halo Tire Inflator and Halo Connect technology. Fontaine Modification will provide customers across North America with a complete automatic tire inflation system to reduce tire-related downtime and improve fuel efficiency.

“Fontaine Modification has installed the Halo Tire Inflator on thousands of vehicles over the past two years,” said Josh Carter, CEO of Aperia Technologies. “This expanded agreement allows fleets to have our full product suite installed via Fontaine’s impressive network.”

Used extensively in heavy-duty trucks since 2015, the Halo is a revolutionary automatic tire inflation system for trucks and trailers that installs in minutes. Since its inception, Halo has covered more than 20 billion cumulative miles. Introduced in 2019, Halo Connect is a proprietary connectivity platform that enables fleets to virtually eliminate unplanned tire-related downtime by pairing predictive alerts with active inflation.

“As a company dedicated to fleet efficiency and environmentally sustainable fleet management, we are pleased to support installation of Halo and Halo Connect as the leading tire inflation solutions for tractors and trailers in North America,” said Jamil Young, president, Fontaine Modification Medium and Heavy Truck Operations Division.

Fontaine Modification will offer Halo and Halo Connect installation at all 10 of its modification centers across the country. Modification centers are located by truck OEM manufacturing facilities, which enables Fontaine to install the Halo systems before the trucks are shipped to the dealer.

About Fontaine Modification Fleet Services

With over 40 years of experience, Fontaine Modification is North America’s most comprehensive provider of post-production truck services for original equipment manufacturers, dealers, and fleets. Fontaine has modification centers in Charlotte and Statesville, North Carolina; Avon Lake, Chillicothe and Springfield, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; Garland and Laredo, Texas; Dublin, Virginia; and Mineral Wells, West Virginia. The company headquarters and new product development center are located in Charlotte.

Fontaine Modification Medium and Heavy Truck Operations offers a full range of design, engineering and production services for vocational and on-highway trucks. Fontaine Modification Light Duty Truck and EV Solutions provides electrification packaging, integration and installation solutions as well as a full spectrum of light duty vehicle modifications.

Fontaine Modification is a Marmon Holdings / Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information about Fontaine Modification, call 800.366.8246 or visit fontainemodification.com.

About Aperia Technologies, Inc.

Aperia Technologies innovates to make transportation more efficient, safer, and better for the environment. The company’s Halo® Tire Inflator and related products improve fuel economy and road safety while reducing tire expenditures, downtime, and maintenance costs for commercial fleets. Aperia partners with tire manufacturers and fleets to offer industry-leading technology that gives our partners a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.aperiatech.com.

