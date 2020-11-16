KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to ServiceMaster Funding LLC, Series 2020-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three note classes of ServiceMaster Funding LLC, (the “Issuer”) a whole business securitization.

This transaction represents ServiceMaster’s first securitization. This transaction is structured as a “whole business securitization” in which ServiceMaster Opco Holdings LLC and certain of its affiliates will contribute substantially all of their revenue-generating assets to ServiceMaster Funding LLC and its subsidiaries and ServiceMaster of Canada Limited. The transaction collateral includes existing and future domestic and international franchise and regional distribution agreements, royalties and profits from company-operated locations, product and equipment sales, franchisee notes, other franchisee fees and intellectual property.

ServiceMaster Brands (“SMB”) is a leading provider of restoration and cleaning services to commercial and residential customers across all 50 states and 8 countries. SMB’s platform consists of its ServiceMaster Restore (restoration), ServiceMaster Clean (commercial cleaning), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), Furniture Medic (cabinet and furniture repair) and AmeriSpec (home inspection) businesses. SMB serves both residential and commercial customers in the US through a network of 2,119 North American locations and 1,922 franchisees as of September 30, 2020 (Q3 2020), with additional locations in 8 other countries. For the twelve months ending Q3 2020, the system generated system sales of approximately $2.6 billion. The system is approximately 99.7% franchised.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

