RefleXion Announces Multi System Agreement With Integrated Proton Solutions

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RefleXion Medical, a therapeutic oncology company pioneering biology-guided radiotherapy* (BgRT) as a new modality for treating all stages of cancer, today announced its first multi-system contract with Integrated Proton Solutions (IPS), a provider of turn-key proton therapy programs in the United States. The multi-year, multi-site contract will create centers that house both of these advanced approaches to external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) for treating malignant tumors.

“IPS looks forward to adding biology-guided radiotherapy to our armamentarium of therapeutic offerings, as we expect it to bring the efficacy of radiotherapy so often seen in early-stage cancer to late-stage or metastatic disease,” said Jeff Bordok, CEO of Integrated Proton Solutions. “Other radiotherapy machines cannot efficiently treat multiple, moving tumors on one patient, and then be used for single-tumor treatment on the next patient. This eventual flexibility of the RefleXion machine makes it a clear winner in our view.”

The RefleXion™ X1 machine with BgRT is designed to overcome the technical limitations that restrict radiotherapy to one or two tumors. Instead, it will one day allow radiotherapy to reach more tumors during the same treatment session, even those tumors that move due to patient motion, such as breathing or digestion.

“This agreement with IPS is another step in realizing an important pillar of our value proposition, which is to provide leading-edge cancer treatment at the community level so that patients are treated close to their homes and to their support systems,” said Todd Powell, president and CEO of RefleXion. “We are thrilled to engage with a partner like IPS that shares this philosophy as they work to establish these treatment centers throughout the United States.”

BgRT uses emissions from a patient’s cancer cells created by injecting a small amount of a targeting molecule carrying a positron-emitting radioisotope, known as a PET tracer, to guide EBRT. As the PET tracer binds to the tumor cells, it produces emissions that signal the cancer’s location. The RefleXion X1 machine design integrates PET arcs with a linear accelerator to detect these emissions and then immediately direct radiotherapy to each tumor.

Integrated Proton Solutions develops proton therapy centers featuring the most advanced proton therapy equipment in facilities that optimize workflow for clinicians and provide an environment sensitive to the needs of those undergoing cancer treatment. The first center offering both BgRT and proton therapy is expected to open in mid-2021.

About RefleXion Medical

RefleXion is a privately held therapeutic oncology company developing the first biology-guided radiotherapy (BgRT) machine, with the potential to move beyond single tumor therapy to one day treat multiple metastatic tumors throughout the body in the same treatment session. Currently, the RefleXion X1 is cleared for the delivery of stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and intensity modulated radiotherapy (IMRT). The company is also developing BgRT, which incorporates positron-emission tomography (PET) data to enable tumors to continuously signal their location. The BgRT technology will synchronize these data with the linear accelerator to direct radiotherapy to tumors with sub-second latency.

*The RefleXion X1 BgRT capability requires 510(k) clearance; this feature is not available for sale.