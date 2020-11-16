Wipro, SNP SE Enter Into a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise Transformation for Customers Globally

BANGALORE, India & HEIDELBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, and SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes and automated data migration, today announced a strategic partnership to help customers accelerate their enterprise transformation journey.

As part of the partnership, Wipro will leverage SNP’s CrystalBridge® data transformation platform and the BLUEFIELD™ approach to provide customers worldwide with a flexible, fast and secure migration to SAP S/4HANA®. Through predefined scenarios, the platform allows organizations to evaluate and simulate the optimal transformation path, thereby reducing efforts and increasing the predictability of outcomes. Both companies will also build a ‘Transformation Competence Center’ that will train and certify Wipro consultants to use the BLUEFIELD™ transformation approach powered by CrystalBridge®.

Michael Eberhardt, Chief Operating Officer, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE said, “We have been working closely with Wipro for over three years and have successfully implemented several complex transformation projects in various industries across continents. With this strategic partnership, we are consolidating our trust and collaborative efforts to ensure agile and secure transformation projects.”

Harish Dwarkanhalli, President, Cloud Enterprise Platforms (CEP), Wipro Limited said, “Wipro’s customers have been benefitting from the combined synergies of SNP and Wipro, and this partnership brings an unassailable advantage to them at a time when responsiveness and real-time decision making are critical for businesses. Our investment in the ‘Transformation Competence Center’ reinforces our commitment to the success of our customers and the relationship we have with SNP. We are confident that this collaboration will spur innovation and accelerate our customers’ digital transformation journey.”

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 180,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future. For more information, please visit www.wipro.com.

About SNP

SNP is a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes. Instead of traditional IT consulting in the ERP environment, SNP offers an automated approach using specially developed software: The Data Transformation Platform CrystalBridge® and the SNP BLUEFIELD™ approach allow companies to restructure and modernize their IT landscapes much more quickly and securely as well as migrate to new systems or cloud environments more securely. This gives customers clear qualitative advantages while at the same time reducing their time and costs.

The SNP Group has around 1,500 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenue of around EUR 145 million in the 2019 fiscal year. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705) and was admitted to the SDAX in March 2020. Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE). More information is available at www.snpgroup.com.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers’ ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers’ purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.