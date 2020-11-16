Deutsche Bank appointed as depositary bank for the sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program of Ecofibre Limited

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt Program of Ecofibre Limited (OTC: EOFBY).

Ecofibre Limited is an Australian company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange which focuses on providing its customers with hemp products in the United States and Australia. These products include cannabinoid oil and neutraceuticals, as well as hemp-derived food, composite materials and textiles.*

“We are pleased to have been appointed as depositary bank for Ecofibre’s sponsored Level 1 ADR program,” said Daniel Clark, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “Leveraging Deutsche Bank’s range of ADR services, we look forward to working with Ecofibre to help grow the ADR program and diversify the shareholder base”.

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. The Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Ecofibre Limited (November 2020).

Depositary Receipt Information Country Australia Custodian Bank National Australia Bank Limited Effective Date November 12, 2020 Level I ADR CUSIP 27900B 109 ISIN US27900B1098 Symbol EOFBY Exchange OTC Current Ratio 1 ADS : 4 ordinary shares Eligibility DTC

Depositary Receipt Contacts Head of Depositary Receipts New Business Development Daniel Clark Christopher Bagley Tel: +44 (0) 20 7541 6888 Tel: +61 (3) 9270 4105 www.adr.db.com Markets Distribution adr@db.com London Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500 gtb.db.com New York Tel: +1 212 250 9100 Hong Kong Tel: +852 2203 7854

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© November 2020 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.