Arcimoto Begins Development Of The Roadster

Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today announced that it has begun development of the Roadster, a new model built on the three-wheel Arcimoto platform that offers a pure electric thrill ride unlike any vehicle on the road today.

“With the Roadster, we set out to create the ultimate on-road fun machine,” said Arcimoto Founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer. “We are very excited to have Corbin-Pacific and National Cycle on board to help develop this next-level ride.”

Arcimoto is teaming with the leader in motorcycle seats and saddles, Corbin-Pacific, to develop quality, hand-crafted saddles and accessories for the Roadster. All Corbin seats are hand-built with pride in the USA using proprietary, purpose-built materials and patented manufacturing processes. Corbin was founded by motorcycle industry legend Mike Corbin, who invented the Corbin Sparrow three-wheel electric vehicle and holds more than 80 patents in his name.

“Electric motorcycles have been central to my life, going all the way back to 1972 when we set the land speed record for EVs at the Bonneville Salt Flats,” said Mike Corbin, President and Founder of Corbin-Pacific. “I took my first drive with the Roadster prototype last week. In short, it’s the best driving three-wheeler I’ve ever ridden.”

To develop the Roadster windshield, Arcimoto has turned to National Cycle, the worldwide leader in motorcycle windshield technology, which also supplies the windshields and roofs for the Fun Utility Vehicle® (FUV®), Rapid Responder™, and Deliverator®. National Cycle, founded in 1937, pioneered the use of polycarbonate in the motorcycle windshield space. Their proprietary Quantum® hardcoated polycarbonate offers superior scratch resistance, optical clarity and durability. National Cycle is the leading supplier of hardcoated polycarbonate shields to OEMs worldwide.

“We measure success at National Cycle by how many times we can innovate and push our industry forward,” said National Cycle President and CEO, Barry Willey. “We look forward to incorporating our latest technologies to bring the Arcimoto Roadster to market.”

Arcimoto Roadster pricing, specs, and availability will be announced at a later date.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers on the West Coast, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

