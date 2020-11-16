Affiliate of Sun Capital Agrees to Sell ClearChoice

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sun Capital Partners, Inc. (“Sun Capital”), a leading private investment firm specializing in leveraged buyouts and investments in market-leading companies, today announced that its affiliate has entered into an agreement with Aspen Dental Management (ADMI), one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare support organizations in the U.S., to sell ClearChoice Management Services (“ClearChoice”), which provides high-quality administrative practice management services to ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, a national network of providers delivering dental implant services in the U.S. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers are a national network of more than 60 locations providing innovative and quality dental implant care to patients across the United States. Owned and operated by licensed, experienced dentists, the centers provide comprehensive treatment using modern technology and on-site labs.

“ When we acquired ClearChoice, we saw great potential to leverage our healthcare expertise and our experience working with service-oriented, consumer-facing businesses,” said Marc Leder, Co-CEO at Sun Capital. “ We are proud of the work that we have done to drive growth, enhance ClearChoice’s digital marketing capabilities and improve patient access to care through operational efficiency. We were able to achieve substantially above-market growth.”

Sun Capital’s professionals worked with the ClearChoice management team on a variety of initiatives including new center construction, back office infrastructure, and optimization of consumer outreach. Under the Sun Capital affiliate’s ownership, ClearChoice has expanded its network by 26 locations, achieving record annual revenue in 2019.

“ Working closely with Kevin Mosher and the outstanding management team at ClearChoice, we were able to identify a significant treatment need in the marketplace, and provide ClearChoice’s network of providers with the tools to meet it at scale,” said M. Steven Liff, Senior Managing Director and Head of Private Equity in North America at Sun Capital. “ Three years after we began our relationship, ClearChoice is well-positioned to build on its success.”

Sun Capital has strong experience investing in and building consumer-focused healthcare businesses. Current portfolio companies include Simply Beautiful Smiles, a provider of high-quality general dentistry, hygiene, and specialty services, and West Dermatology, a clinical dermatology platform with locations in Arizona, California and Nevada.

About Sun Capital Partners, Inc.

In 2020, Sun Capital Partners, Inc. celebrates 25 years of investing and partnering with outstanding management teams to accelerate value creation. Since 1995, Sun Capital has invested in more than 420 companies worldwide with revenues in excess of $50 billion across a broad range of industries and transaction structures. Over the quarter century, the Firm has built a reputation as a trusted partner recognized for its investment and operational experience, including particular expertise in Business Services, Healthcare, Industrial and Consumer sectors. Sun Capital has offices in Boca Raton, Los Angeles and New York, and an affiliate with offices in London.