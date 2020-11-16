Electric Bike Black Friday Deals (2020) Shared by Deal Tomato

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Find the top early class 1, 2 and 3 electric bike deals for Black Friday, including the top hub, mid-drive and friction motor ebike savings. Check out the latest deals listed below.
Best Electric Bike (eBike) Deals:
- Save up to $54 on electric bikes from top brands including ANCHEER, SWAGTRON, ECOTRIC & more at Amazon - check the latest deals on a wide range of electric bikes including commuting, folding and mountain types
- Save up to 71% on top-rated electric bike brands from SWAGTRON, ECOTRIC, ANCHEER & more at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of electric folding, mountain, cruiser bikes and more
- Save on electric bikes from Overstock.com - click the link for the live price on the 7 Speed Electric Bicycle featuring an aluminum alloy frame and 48V 500W brushless gear motor
- Save up to 75% off on folding electric mountain bikes at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of folding eBike models
- Save up to $70 off on an extensive range of kids electric bikes at Amazon - click the link for the latest savings on kids eBikes from top brands like Razor, SYX MOTO, and Segway
Best Electric Scooter Deals:
- Save up to $200 on electric scooters for commuting, folding & kick types at Walmart - including deals on Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Scooters and Pulse Revster 12V Electric Scooter
- Save up to 40% on top-rated electric scooters at Amazon - check the latest deals on electric scooters from brands including GOTRAX, Razor, Segway and more
- Save up to 56% on best-selling Razor electric scooters at Walmart - click the link for live prices on electric scooters suitable for kids, teenagers and adult
- Save up to 30% on a wide selection of Razor electric scooters at Amazon - check the latest deals on electric scooters including lightweight scooters, foldable scooters and more
- Save on electric scooters at Overstock.com - check live prices on electric scooters from top brands, including Costway, MotoTec, and XPRIT
Interested in more deals? Click here to compare the full range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s current Black Friday-worthy deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The electric bike is an affordable and eco-friendly transport solution. With its premium build and eye-catching design, you will be able to travel short distances in style. The eBike is the green alternative to your mobility requirements. It is also convenient because a single full charge can get you as far as a hundred miles. Save money on fuel, reduce your carbon footprint, and get to the places you need to go to with this innovative machine.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.