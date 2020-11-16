Black Friday Baby Monitor Deals 2020 Reviewed by Retail Egg

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Early Black Friday digital and analog baby monitor deals have landed. Compare the top offers on audio-only, audio-video, wireless network, baby vitals monitors and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

A baby monitor can be a godsend for parents who want to sleep peacefully without worrying about their baby sleeping in the other room. It’s also a very helpful baby accessory for moms who have to get things done while the baby is napping or playing independently. There are different types of baby monitors and each caters to different needs. These can range from the typical audio or video baby monitors to the more sophisticated digital baby monitors or those connected to wireless networks. Best-selling baby monitor brands include VTech, Infant Optics, and Philips Avent.

