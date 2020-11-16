Calgary Dental HR Firm Enters Agreement with Global Dental Supplier to Provide HR Management Services

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With businesses everywhere struggling to keep their doors open, one small firm has big reasons to celebrate. Stream Dental Staffing Solutions Ltd., aka Stream Dental HR and Henry Schein Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc., (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world's largest provider of health care products and services to office-based dental and medical practitioners, have entered into an agreement for Stream Dental HR to be Henry Schein’s provider of strategic Human Resources (HR) management services.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to serve Henry Schein’s customers and to be part of the innovation solutions they provide. Henry Schein has a stellar reputation worldwide and this agreement recognizes Stream Dental HR as a leader in HR services for dental and medical offices,” says Samantha Leonard, Co-Founder and CEO of the company. “We’ve worked diligently to create a unique and custom offering that has really positioned us as a trusted provider of HR services across North America.”

Stream Dental HR provides bespoke human resources services to dental and medical offices by simplifying the people management process for practitioners who are primarily focused on treating their patients. Often overworked, these practitioners don’t have the time to manage this area of their practice. Many of these business owners don’t have any HR policies in place or if they do, it’s usually in the form of a cookie cutter manual that doesn’t address the specific culture of the individual office.

Stream Dental HR guides practices to success by providing strategic HR solutions far beyond just another employee handbook. As part of its offerings, the company provides a team of certified HR professionals, practice management consultants, recruiters, and certified behavioural analysts to help with people, processes, and policies. The fundamental focus is on streamlining processes, overall business growth, positive company culture, risk mitigation and crisis management. Stream Dental HR works with offices that are in the startup phase, all the way to buying or selling practices.

“This collaboration makes it simple for the dentist,” says orthodontist Dr. Sam Daher, DDS, M.Sc. FRCD(C), President and co-founder of Stream Dental HR with Leonard. “Speaking as a dentist, we just want convenience. Most dentists don’t want to shop around.”

“Dentists are good with correcting teeth; they’re not always so good with correcting people,” adds Dr. Daher. “Dentists are in the profession of helping patients; providing corrective action or terminations is often outside of their comfort zone.”

“The value we bring to Henry Schein’s customers is that we understand their world. I’ve worked in the dental industry for over 12 years and worn every hat,” adds Leonard, who has worked with Dr. Daher for many years, initially as an Office Manager and eventually the Operations Manager for Dr. Daher’s group of dental clinics. “Dr. Daher also owns six dental clinics across Canada. When we decided to create this company, we knew we stood out - we understand the pain points of dental clinics better than anyone else.”

“We are pleased to be able to market a simple solution that solves a significant issue for many practices,” said David Marks, Executive Director, Merchandising and Henry Schein Brands at Henry Schein Canada. “Stream Dental HR has the background and expertise that furthers our efforts to provide the solutions customers can rely on to operate a more profitable practice so they can focus on delivering quality patient care. We look forward to expanding our offering of HR services for our customers.”

Demand for Stream Dental HR’s custom solutions has been high over recent months. Many practices faced significant HR issues after the pandemic began, with many practice owners lacking adequate understanding of constantly changing employment standards and how to manage their employees.

The future looks bright for Stream Dental HR. Company founders Leonard and Daher are just getting started. They plan to enhance their software, expand further into the healthcare community and provide service to clients outside of North America.

Calgary-based Stream Dental HR was co-founded in 2015 by Samantha Leonard and Dr. Sam Daher, DDS, M.Sc. FRCD(C), with the goal of helping Canadian and American dental practitioners run their practices more effectively. The company works with offices that are in the startup phase, all the way to buying or selling practices. Its fundamental focus is on providing custom solutions for streamlining processes, overall business growth, positive company culture, risk mitigation, crisis management and finding, hiring and retaining high-quality individuals. You can visit the company’s website at streamdentalHR.com

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that improve operational success and clinical outcomes.

