KKR Invests in CMC Machinery to Drive Innovation in Sustainable Packaging

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global investment firm KKR today announced an investment in CMC Machinery, a manufacturer of automated packaging solutions in Italy. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Città di Castello, CMC Machinery is a premium provider of innovative e-commerce 3D on-demand packaging, using advanced end-of-line technology to improve environmental impact by reducing the consumption of packaging materials. The company is led by the Ponti family and employs a team of approximately 200 based in the Umbria region, specializing in the design and manufacturing of advanced automated packaging solutions for some of the world's largest retail and logistics companies.

Following KKR's investment, CMC Machinery will continue to be led by the Ponti family and headquartered in Città di Castello, with Founder Giuseppe Ponti's sons, Francesco and Lorenzo Ponti, serving as CEO and COO respectively.

The on-demand packaging market has seen strong growth over the past few years in response to the surge in the e-commerce sector as more people around the world shift to purchasing items online, a trend accelerated by the impact of COVID-19. With volumes expected to grow even further, the environmental sustainability of the related activities is a critical area of focus. CMC Machinery's innovative 3D technology is market-leading, offering sustainability benefits by producing on-demand custom made boxes that fit the product size, resulting in significant reduction of raw material and void filler used.

Giuseppe Ponti, Founder, President and Strategic Business Development Director of CMC Machinery, said: " We are very pleased to have KKR on board as an investor with a shared vision to inspire the future of packaging and e-commerce. With KKR's support, we are excited to continue on our journey, expanding our operations which will remain firmly rooted in the Umbria region to address an increasingly global market with sustainable packaging solutions."

Stanislas de Joussineau, Director at KKR and Head of Global Impact in EMEA, said: " CMC Machinery's market-leading innovation in sustainable packaging aligns well with the objectives of KKR's mission to invest in companies that are providing solutions to critical challenges. We are excited to have the opportunity to work closely with the Ponti family on this important endeavor to drive innovation and promote sustainability across the global retail sector, particularly at this critical time for the industry as retailers increasingly seek to minimize their impact on the environment.”

Pedro Ramos, Principal at KKR's Global Impact team in EMEA, said: " CMC Machinery is recognized as a leader in the sector, a testament to the passion and commitment of the Ponti family and their team, who have seen their factories in Città di Castello grow to supply customers around the world. We look forward to supporting them in scaling even further using KKR’s global platform and resources."

The investment in CMC Machinery is the fourth in Europe by the KKR Global Impact Fund, following investments in MasterD, the leading vocational training company in Spain, The Citation Group, a leading provider of subscription-based HR and Employment law and Health & Safety services to SMEs in the UK, and Viridor, the UK’s leading recycling and responsible waste management company.

KKR Global Impact is focused on identifying and investing behind opportunities where financial performance and societal impact are intrinsically aligned. Specifically, the Fund is focused on generating risk-adjusted returns by investing in companies that contribute measurable progress toward one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”). CMC Machinery's business directly contributes toward SDG #12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) as their innovative packaging solution fits boxes to product size, enabling their e-commerce clients to use less material inputs, reducing waste.

In Italy, KKR has invested over €2.5bn across private equity, infrastructure and other asset classes, with investments including Selecta, MM and Sirti, employing 17,000 people across its portfolio companies. The firm has a long track record of working with entrepreneurial owners and founder-backed businesses across Europe, supporting these companies with the next stage of their growth ambitions by providing financial and operational expertise as well as access to KKR’s global network and resources.

About CMC Machinery

Based in Città di Castello, Italy, CMC Spa is a privately held company that designs, manufactures and supports the most innovative and disruptive technology for the mailing, graphic arts, ecommerce and logistics industry. Founded in 1980, the company has focused on strategies to retain customers becoming their sole supplier for technology, service, parts and professional technical training. CMC has always been on track to timely respond to the ever-changing market requirements with creative design engineering and bespoke solutions. With the ecommerce surge reshaping the parcel industry, today CMC is helping retailers and logistics company to optimise their fulfilment process and deliver sustainable, strong, highly personalised and safe boxes through the much acclaimed and multi award winning CMC 3D right sizing packaging technology. For additional information about CMC please visit CMC’s website at www.cmcmachinery.com

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.