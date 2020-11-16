Carpe Data Expands ClaimsX Partnership with The Hanover

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carpe Data, a leading provider of emerging and alternative data, has expanded its partnership with The Hanover Insurance Group to help the company further enhance claims processing efficiencies across more injury claims.

ClaimsX, Carpe Data’s innovative claims monitoring solution, leverages publicly-available web data for real-time assessment and decision making, from first notice of loss to resolution. ClaimsX uses highly predictive online content to alert The Hanover of claims that need attention from a claims adjuster, allowing for an efficient and effective claims process while improving the overall customer experience.

After noticing measurable impact since initial deployment earlier this year, The Hanover is now expanding the solution to monitor open injury claims across more lines of business. “Carpe Data has been a great partner in helping us strengthen the claims handling process,” said Douglas L. Kratzer, vice president, claims at The Hanover. “ClaimsX helps provide our claims staff with new insights to make informed, accurate and timely decisions. We look forward to an expanded partnership that will continue to meet our goals of increased efficiency, reduced potential fraud and improved customer experiences.”

“Emerging data is driving digital transformation across the insurance industry and carriers like The Hanover are paving the way,” said Carpe Data CEO and co-founder Max Drucker. “We are excited to expand our partnership with a forward-thinking partner to streamline claims and fight fraud.”

About Carpe Data

Based in Santa Barbara, CA with more than 100 employees worldwide, Carpe Data is the next-generation data company for insurance, transforming emerging data into predictive and actionable insights that enable automation across the insurance lifecycle. Already well known for its claims automation technology, Carpe Data now provides small commercial insurers with advanced classification, risk characteristics, and predictive scores for more than 30 million businesses across the United States.

Carpe Data works with more than 40 insurance carriers across the US, Canada, and the UK. They completed a $6.6M round of Series A funding in May of 2017 followed by additional $17.3M in Series B in the past year. Learn more at carpe.io.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.