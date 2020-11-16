Driven Brands’ Meineke Car Care Centers® Join the Openbay Marketplace to Meet Growing Demand for Automotive Services

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Openbay, Inc. an industry-leading automotive service marketplace and SaaS company, today announced Meineke Car Care Centers® have become a member of the Openbay marketplace for automotive service and repair. Now around 800 Meineke locations across the nation will have access to the Openbay marketplace, responding to record high demand on Openbay from consumers and private fleet vehicles. Meineke, a member of the Driven Brands™ portfolio, is the leading automotive aftermarket franchisor in the world, providing customers with services to assist in their total car care needs.

“At Meineke, we are seeing rapid changes in the way consumers and business fleets shop for automotive services,” said Andrew Agostini, Director Fleet Operations at Driven Brands. “Partnering with industry leader Openbay positions Meineke for growth in service revenue, and we’re excited to see what the future holds with this new partnership."

“Openbay continues to expand its nationwide network of trustworthy automotive service providers on its marketplace to deliver convenience and quality service to its marketplace customers,” said Rob Infantino, founder and CEO of Openbay. “Adding Meineke locations to the marketplace increases our coverage areas in addition to our commitment of delivering exceptional automotive service to our customers.”

About Openbay

Openbay, an award-winning online marketplace for automotive repair and services and a provider of SaaS-based solutions for the automotive care industry, is transforming the experience for automotive repair and service for consumers and the way that automotive care businesses acquire and service customers. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, Openbay is privately held. Its investors include Shell Global Commercial, Stage 1 Ventures, Boston Seed Capital, GV (formerly Google Ventures), a16z seed, and several individual investors. Openbay holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

About Meineke

Meineke Car Care Centers®, a member of the Driven Brands™ portfolio, is the leading automotive aftermarket franchisor in the world. Founded in 1972, Meineke has around 800 centers that service approximately 3 million cars a year. In recent years, Meineke has expanded its product offerings to better meet the demands of its customers and a changing marketplace, becoming the “total car care” brand. Meineke continues to be ranked as one of the best franchise opportunities in the country.