Broyles Hospitality, LLC, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GPM Investments, LLC Opens 10th Dunkin’ Franchise

RICHMOND, V--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Broyles Hospitality, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GPM Investments, LLC, (“GPM”), a rapidly growing leader in the U.S. convenience store industry, today unveiled its third Next Generation Dunkin’, which is the company’s 10th Dunkin’ franchise. The Dunkin’ is located in Kingsport, TN adjacent to a Roadrunner Markets convenience store, which is operated by another subsidiary of GPM.

This location, which officially opens November 18, 2020, showcases Dunkin’ Brand’s U.S. store of the future that includes a modern look with special interior design that incorporates a brighter color palate, open layout and natural light to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment. The store will also offer drive-thru access as well as delivery for quick convenient service for customers on the go and at home and feature Dunkin’s innovative eight-tap system for quick service of all signature cold beverages. The store itself will be paired alongside a Roadrunner Markets convenience store and Subway restaurant providing customers an array of offerings in one convenient location.

“GPM is always interested in developing the right franchising partnerships for our customers in the locations where they want them most, which is exactly what this – our 10th Dunkin’ location does,” said Arie Kotler, President & CEO of GPM. “Our goal is to continue to bring the best franchises to prime locations and as we work to elevate the customer experience in each of our stores across the country.”

Broyles Hospitality is slated to add two additional Dunkin’ locations in 2021. GPM operates 73 franchised restaurants across its portfolio of stores and continues to seek out opportunities to add partners in key stores and markets.

“We are incredibly proud of our local Franchisee network, Broyles Hospitality, and the opening of our newest next generation concept Dunkin’ restaurant in the Tri Cities, said Katie Gaston, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin.’” “Our teams are excited to continue to bring guests a convenient, safe and on-the-go experience to keep them running on America’s favorite coffee and donuts.”

About GPM:

Based in Richmond, VA, GPM was founded in 2003 with 169 stores and has grown through acquisitions to become the 7th largest convenience store chain in the United States, with, following the consummation of the Empire acquisition, 2,930 locations comprised of 1,350 company-operated stores and 1,580 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel, in 33 states and Washington D.C. GPM operates in three segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to GPM and its subsidiaries selling fuel (both in the retail and wholesale segments) as well as subwholesalers and bulk purchasers.

About Broyles Hospitality, LLC

Founded in 2010, Broyles Hospitality, LLC, a subsidiary of GPM Investments, LLC, is an independent Dunkin’ Franchisee that now operates ten Dunkin’ stores in Tri-Cities Tennessee and Virginia. The Kingsport, TN store marks the 10th location for Broyles. Their mission is to create delighted, loyal, and returning customers by providing quality products and exceptional service. In 2015, Broyles was awarded Dunkin’ Donuts National Operator of the Year.

About Roadrunner Markets:

Roadrunner Markets was founded in 1977 in Johnson City, TN. The company’s mission it “to delight the customer in a way that makes them come back tomorrow.” They are among the Family of Community Brands under GPM and offer Shell gasoline as well as BP and Sunoco. Roadrunner distinguishes itself in the market by offering special local services to customers to customers such as accepting utility payments.

About Dunkin’

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 12,800 restaurants in 44 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.