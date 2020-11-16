Cointreau Partners With the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC) To Support Hospitality Industry This Holiday Season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cointreau, the premium French liqueur, announced its “Cosmos for a Cause” partnership with the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC) that invites consumers to support the fight to save local restaurants and bars across the US. From November 16th through December 31st, Cointreau will donate a portion of sales up to $100,000 to the IRC for every order of a Cosmopolitan cocktail at participating restaurants and bars and for every Instagram post tagging #Cosmosforacause and @cointreau_us.

“We are proud to partner with the IRC and to continue to support the hospitality sector during what has been a challenging time,” said Ian McLernon, President and CEO of Rémy Cointreau Americas. “People are at the heart of our values at Rémy Cointreau and we believe that this partnership can help us all show our support and commitment to all the great people in our local bars and restaurants.”

Notable IRC Advisory members including American celebrity chef and restaurateur Tom Colicchio, four-time James Beard Foundation Award-winning TV personality, and Ivy Mix, a James Beard Foundation Award-nominated owner of Leyenda, will extend support of the partnership and utilize their own platforms to encourage participation.

"Independent restaurants won't forget partners like Cointreau who are committed to supporting us as we look to operate safely in our time of need," said Tom Colicchio, Founding Member of the Independent Restaurant Coalition and Chef and Owner of Crafted Hospitality. "With no federal aid and winter setting in, the pandemic has put independent restaurants and bars in danger of permanently closing. In the cities, rural America, independent restaurants hold a special place in people's hearts as places we gather and celebrate moments in our life, especially during the holidays. It's also an important employment opportunity for millions, including serving as the first job for many Americans. Many are shutting their doors and more will soon without help."

To make it easier for consumers to show their support, Cointreau will host a ‘Cosmopolitan Heat Map’ on Cointreau.com, highlighting the over 500 participating restaurants and bars. For an added layer of support, Cointreau’s social media content throughout the months of November and December will drive consumers to the ‘Cosmopolitan Heat Map’ via tailored In-feed posts, Instagram Stories and an added link in bio. Featured content will support the IRC, participating restaurants, and spotlight The Cosmopolitan.

“Cointreau’s support comes at a key moment in the fight to save our industry,” said Ivy Mix, Founding Member of the Independent Restaurant Coalition and Co-Owner of Leyenda in Brooklyn, NY. “With 11 million independent restaurant and bar jobs on the line, support from allies like Cointreau ensures we can continue to fight on behalf of these workers and the 500,000 businesses that employ them. We are grateful for Cointreau’s partnership and look forward to working with them to save restaurants and bars."

To learn more about how you can get involved, visit www.CointreauCosmosForACause.com and follow Cointreau on Instagram/Twitter via @Cointreau_US or Facebook via @cointreau_US.

The Classic Cosmopolitan

Combine the below ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake until well-chilled.

Strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass and lastly garnish with an orange twist.

0.75 oz Cointreau

2 oz Vodka

0.25 oz Cranberry Juice

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

About Cointreau:

Cointreau is the iconic orange liqueur at the heart of more than 500 of the world’s most celebrated cocktails, including The Original Margarita, The Cosmopolitan, and The Sidecar. The House of Cointreau was founded in 1849 in Angers, France, where Edouard Cointreau perfected the recipe. Blended with sweet and bitter orange peels, Cointreau has a unique, balanced flavor beloved by mixologists and bartenders worldwide.

To learn more about Cointreau, visit www.cointreau.com or follow Cointreau on Instagram/Twitter via @Cointreau_US or Facebook via @cointreauUS.

About Rémy Cointreau:

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise – the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group’s portfolio includes 12 unique brands: Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, Cointreau liqueur, METAXA Greek spirit, Mount Gay rum, St-Rémy brandy, The Botanist gin, and our collection of single-malt whiskies (Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte and Octomore from Islay, Westland from Seattle and Domaine des Hautes Glaces from the French Alps). Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,900 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group’s strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

About the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC):

The Independent Restaurant Coalition was formed by chefs and independent restaurant owners across the country who have built a grassroots movement to secure vital protections for the nation’s 500,000 independent restaurants and the more than 11 million restaurant workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The Coalition’s leadership team includes Tyler Akin, José Andrés, Kevin Boehm, Sean Brock, Katie Button, Andrew Carmellini, Ashley Christensen, Jeanie Chunn, Amanda Cohen, Tom Colicchio, Nina Compton, Rosa Garcia, Suzanne Goin, Gregory Gourdet, Will Guidara, Mason Hereford, Sam Kass, Max Katzenberg, Mike Lata, Camilla Marcus, Ivy Mix, Kwame Onwuachi, Patrick Phelan, Erika Polmar, Naomi Pomeroy, Niki Russ Federman, Steven Satterfield, Michael Shemtov, Nancy Silverton, Frank Stitt, Bobby Stuckey, Robert St. John, Caroline Styne, Jill Tyler, and Andrew Zimmern.