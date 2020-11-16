Raines International Selects Invenias® by Bullhorn to Support Its Search and Talent Management Business

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bullhorn®, the cloud computing company that helps staffing and recruiting organizations transform their businesses, today announced that Raines International, one of the country’s leading search and talent management firms, has selected Invenias® to support the research and database management aspects of its business. Raines implemented the Invenias platform for its teams in North and South America in February 2020.

Raines selected Invenias by Bullhorn for its mobility features, advanced analytics, and reporting, as well as for Bullhorn’s reputation as a leader in recruiting software. “At Raines, we dedicate ourselves to driving change through talent; the Invenias platform enables us to more efficiently manage our processes, and identify the top candidates for our clients,” said Mr. Dan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Raines. “The Invenias team provided a smooth transition during the implementation process, and we noticed immediate benefits in our ability to collaborate even more closely with our teams, clients and candidates. In March, when our team shifted to working remotely, the advanced technology capabilities of Invenias helped us pivot quickly while supporting our growth ambitions and operations.”

Mobile: Invenias by Bullhorn complements the dynamic process in which the team at Raines works. Whether in the office, on the road, for quick notes at a meeting, or capturing more detailed information during interviews and client calls, Invenias connects Raines data seamlessly across all its offices worldwide.

Reporting: Through its advanced analytics and reporting, Invenias by Bullhorn enables Raines to better profile and track candidates, as well as capture metrics for tracking and status reports.

Invenias Reputation: As part of the Bullhorn family, Invenias by Bullhorn brings with it a reputation as leaders in recruiting software and data, and a deep knowledge of the executive search industry. In addition, Raines was attracted to Bullhorn’s ability to transition the firm seamlessly to the Invenias platform.

“We are delighted that Raines has chosen to implement Invenias by Bullhorn,” said Donny Payne, Senior Vice President of Sales for North America at Bullhorn. “By combining their dedication to making a difference with both clients and candidates with the use of innovative technology, Raines is proving their commitment to standing out in their industry and not being satisfied with the status quo.”

About Raines International

Raines International is an advisory firm committed to making a difference with executive search, organizational consulting, and talent management solutions. Raines is headquartered in New York City with eight offices across the Americas. Raines specializes in senior-level leadership placements across industries and functions.

About Invenias by Bullhorn

Invenias® by Bullhorn is the leading platform trusted by professionals responsible for executive search. More than 1,000 companies worldwide rely on the Invenias cloud-based platform to transform the productivity of their search operations. Headquartered in Reading, UK, with offices globally, Invenias serves thousands of users in over sixty countries across the globe. Invenias was acquired by Bullhorn in July 2018 and operates within the Bullhorn family. To learn more, please visit https://www.invenias.com.

About Bullhorn

Bullhorn is the global leader in software for the staffing and recruitment industry. More than 10,000 companies rely on Bullhorn’s cloud-based platform to power their recruitment processes from start to finish. With offices around the world, Bullhorn is founder-led and employs more than 1,000 people globally. To learn more, visit www.bullhorn.com or follow @Bullhorn on Twitter.