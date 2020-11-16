NTT Com to Rollout Ciena’s Optical Technology that Enables First 800G for Data Center Interconnect in Japan

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) today announced that NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group, will deploy a single-wave 800G line speed solution for Data Center Interconnect (DCI). To accommodate the rapid growth of 5G, gaming and cloud services, NTT Com will upgrade its DCI network to be more programmable, resilient and high-capacity.

“Since its inception, NTT Com has continued to take on the challenges of the Internet, delivering value in terms of convenience, efficiency and security through connectivity. By upgrading to a high-quality, reliable 800G ultra high-capacity DCI network, we aim to enable our customers to achieve an even more dynamic digital experience and robust business results," said Junichi Iimuro, Vice President of Infrastructure Design Department, Platform Services Division, NTT Com.

Ciena’s industry-leading WaveLogic 5 Extreme optical platform delivers more capacity and lower power for high bandwidth applications. Using wavelength multiplexing technology, NTT Com’s upgraded network can support capacity up to 33.6Tbps between data centers in metro area. As new requirements from end users emerge, Ciena’s 800G will scale as needed.

“With a proven track record of providing scale and capacity in Japan and globally, Ciena’s industry-leading 800G will enable NTT Com to provide a network that can adapt and drive stronger outcomes for end users. This deployment will reinforce our commitment to delivering premium product and service quickly and efficiently,” said Kazuyasu Takahashi, Vice President and General Manager, Ciena Japan.

Earlier this year, Ciena joined the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network Global Forum (IOWN GF) co-founded by NTT, Intel Corporation and Sony Corporation to define the next generation communications infrastructure in Japan and help create a smarter world for people around the globe.

About NTT Communications

NTT Communications solves the world's technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 500,000m2 of the world's most advanced data center facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities in technology world are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT Ltd., NTT Data, and NTT DOCOMO, we are NTT Group.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

