Vonage Partners with MODRON to Power Digital Dispute Resolution Platform

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been chosen by Australian legal tech startup MODRON to power its online video consultations and mediation services.

MODRON provides integrated dispute resolution technology and services to courts and tribunals. Embedded within MODRON’s platform, Spaces, the Vonage Video API powers its video calling service, offering an easier, faster and safer way to resolve and manage disputes online including mediations and arbitrations.

With approximately one million monthly users, MODRON provides its services to government and enterprise organisations in various sectors including legal, real estate, finance, telco, medical, insurance and human resources. MODRON is the first company in Australia to offer online dispute resolution services on behalf of the government.

The global legal tech AI market was valued at US$3.2billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37 percent from 2019-2027. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest rate, at 38 percent.1 COVID-19 has created a shift to remote working in Australia, which has forced legal firms to adopt cloud-based collaborative solutions such as video conferencing tools, according to a recent Global Legal Tech Report.2

“Demand for legal tech services is increasing rapidly in Australia as COVID-19 has drastically changed the way we work, particularly as lockdown restrictions have prevented in-person consultations,” said Nathan Polito, CEO and founder of MODRON. “Technology is now a critical and effective tool in meeting the demand for legal support. Through Spaces, we offer virtual rooms where groups can discuss topics and share information, and face-to-face video conferences are an essential feature of the platform. MODRON’s partnership with Vonage ensures that users receive high quality, secure video calls. The Vonage Video API was easily integrated within our applications and the unique video call functionality Spaces provides.”

“With the surge in demand for online legal services, high-quality video calls that ensure uninterrupted and secure conversations have become critical,” commented Sunny Rao, Vonage Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Asia Pacific region. “The Vonage Video API facilitates secure and stable video communications, ensuring MODRON users can benefit from Spaces’ unique video call features and have productive consultations.”

The Vonage Communications Platform has more than one million registered developers and offers a full suite of programmable voice, video, messaging, and email services to forward-thinking businesses throughout the Asia-Pacific market and worldwide. Vonage APIs allow developers to easily enhance and build innovative customer experiences directly into their existing applications and devices. Through its partners, Vonage’s platform is at the centre of many notable transformational projects in the region, and a de facto for startups.



About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit .twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

About MODRON

MODRON is the leading global provider of dispute resolution technology and provides solutions for courts, tribunals, governments, major retail ﻿brands, enterprise and professionals.

MODRON enables our client partners to transform traditional dispute resolution by creating the conditions for seamless human collaboration that resolves more issues for more people, faster.

After 7 years of development in collaboration with the world’s leading ADR practitioners, courts and tribunals we have produced the most cohesive solution in the world designed specifically for enabling human guided resolution and processing of disputes.

