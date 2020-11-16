Black Friday MAC Cosmetics Deals (2020): Early Lipstick, Concealer & More MAC Makeup Savings Researched by Retail Fuse

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Early Black Friday MAC Cosmetics deals are underway. Compare the latest savings on top-selling lipsticks, foundations, concealers, and eyeshadow palettes from MAC. Check out the full selection of deals listed below.

Best MAC Cosmetics Deals:

Best Cosmetics Deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to compare the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to see Amazon’s current holiday season deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

M.A.C. Cosmetics is probably one of the famous makeup brands there is. This Canadian company was launched as Makeup Art Cosmetics by salon owner Frank Angelo and makeup artist Frank Toskan in 1985. Today, M.A.C. is one of the subsidiaries of Estee Lauder and is known for its bold and unconventional colored lipsticks and eye makeup. Bestselling makeup includes the Ruby Woo Retro Matte Lipstick, the NW45 ProLong Concealer, and the Melba Powder Blush.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.