Global Sex Toys Market Demand to Increase due to COVID-19 Spread | Emerging Opportunities in APAC | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The global sex toys market is poised to grow by USD 9.83 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced the growth of the market. Factors such as lockdowns and change in consumer behavior have significantly increased the demand for sex toys. Besides, rising awareness and changing perceptions about sex toys among consumers will present significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

The report on the sex toys market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report also offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increasing popularity of sex toys. The growing popularity of concepts such as bondage, discipline, sadism, and masochism (BDSM) has increased the demand for a variety of sex toys such as love devices, romantic toys, and kinky play toys. This has resulted in continuous product innovations by vendors. In addition, the study identifies the growing awareness of the health benefits of sex toys as one of the prime reasons driving the sex toys market growth during the next few years.

The sex toys market analysis includes the product and geography landscape.

Based on the product, the market saw an increased demand for adult vibrators in 2019. The segment is driven by the expansion of product portfolios in terms of technology, product type, size and shape, and product packaging by vendors in the market.

Based on geography, APAC led the market with 44% share in 2019. Factors such as the increased exposure to sex toys, rising awareness of the health benefits of sex toys, and the rebranding and repositioning of sex toys industry are driving the growth of the sex toys market in APAC.

