Comoto Holdings Acquires REVER, the World’s Largest Motorcycle, Off-road, and Adventure GPS App and Community, to Further Expand the Comoto Family of Brands

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comoto Holdings, parent company of leading moto enthusiast brands RevZilla, Cycle Gear, and J&P Cycles, today announced it has acquired REVER, the Colorado-based technology company that connects a global community of powersports enthusiasts through the free REVER app and website, to discover the best places to ride or drive, track activities, navigate and share experiences. The REVER app has been downloaded more than one million times and is trusted by riders and manufacturers around the world. With this acquisition, Comoto further expands its digital platform and strengthens its commitment to serving the riding community.

“One of Comoto’s core values is to ‘Share the Road,’ a commitment to putting people first,” said Ken Murphy, CEO of Comoto Holdings. “With the addition of REVER, we now have the opportunity to literally do this--to help people share their favorite roads with their fellow riders. Comoto’s commitment to the powersports industry goes beyond providing high quality gear and best-in-class customer service; we’re looking through the curve for ways to foster a more engaged and better-served community of riders, and to help ensure a continued bright future for the industry.”

Aside from Comoto and REVER's shared passion for the riding community, they are stewards of their communities. In June, Comoto and REVER teamed up for The Ride is Calling Charity Campaign for riders to use their app to track their ride while helping to raise $100,000 for 3 important motorcycle-centric organizations.

“We think life is better when there's a motorcycle in it, and we use thoughtful technology to make powersports more enjoyable, accessible, and safer for everybody,” said Justin Bradshaw, co-founder of REVER. “Comoto and REVER have a shared commitment to enhancing rider experience and connecting the riding community, and we’re excited to work together to further elevate this experience,” said Mark Roebke, co-founder of REVER.

With the transaction finalized, efforts are underway to chart the next chapter of growth for REVER, as part of the Comoto platform. REVER will continue to operate as a distinct and differentiated brand, with its Colorado-based staff joining Comoto’s Business Development team.

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented team from REVER to Comoto,” said Murphy. “Our mission is to serve the rider, fuel the industry, and inspire the community, and it’s clear that REVER was founded with a similar purpose in mind. The inclusion of REVER into the Comoto Family of Brands platform further advances our mission and opens up an entirely new set of strategic opportunities to better serve riders.”

About Comoto Holdings

Comoto Holdings is America’s largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry; dedicated to advancing the experience of moto enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto’s brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and now REVER, deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community, through best-in-class ecommerce and retail experiences.

About REVER

REVER connects a global community of powersports enthusiasts through the free REVER app and website to discover the best places to ride or drive, track activities, navigate and share experiences. Pro memberships on REVER include features such as exclusive access to Butler Maps’ road recommendations, custom safety alerts and more. For more information visit rever.com