Six Flags Magic Mountain Announces Holiday in the Park® Drive-Thru Experience

LOS ANGELES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the first time ever, Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Thrill Capital of the World, will showcase a drive-through holiday spectacular featuring millions of dazzling lights, festive holiday theming, and seasonal music favorites in an innovative, one-of-a-kind nighttime event for the whole family. While the thrill of the park’s iconic roller coasters will have to wait, this unique holiday experience will delight revelers of all ages, offering an exciting and fun way to celebrate the spirit of the season from the comfort and safety of their own cars.

“We are delighted to be reopening our park to safely celebrate the holidays with this unprecedented and magical event,” said Six Flags Magic Mountain President, Don McCoy. “We have successfully transformed the traditional operation of our beloved Holiday in the Park into a new drive-through experience that is sure to delight guests and team members alike. We are proud and honored to help our guests create special holiday memories, and to provide a feeling of hope and a small reprieve during this very difficult year.”

As one of the largest holiday drive-through events in Southern California and the only one inside a theme park, the Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience will include eight immersive, distinctly different areas throughout the 125-acre theme park which will be filled with an exquisite palette of colorful twinkling lights, choreographed to festive music. Guests will enjoy distanced greetings from beloved holiday characters all decked out for the holidays, popular iconic holiday decorations, a drive-by featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus and their helpful elves, and much more:

Rockin’ Universe in DC UNIVERSE™ features “dancing” lights customized to contemporary holiday music favorites in one of the largest light displays of its kind in Southern California;

Merry Lane, located in METROPOLIS™ includes magnificent, larger-than-life 30-foot brilliantly lit ornaments with thousands of twinkling lights synchronized to holiday music;

The Underground, a newly added section of the park this year, will feature several rarely-seen show cars from world-famous West Coast Customs’ vast collection, in a unique setting decked out for the season (car enthusiasts—get your cameras ready!);

Winter Wonderland is the site of beautifully adorned pine trees with red and white lights at Katy’s Kettle, continuing with fanciful “ice” sculptures and tree-filled white lights simulating winter-like conditions along the hilly path toward Viper;

Holiday Square is a kaleidoscope of breath-taking color, featuring falling “snow” and hundreds of thousands of lights on trees and buildings throughout the main gate area;

Snowy Nights will delight guests with its high energy vibe and contemporary tunes while marveling at the magnificent silver and blue décor of the area;

North Pole Plaza located in front of Golden Bear Theatre, is where Mrs. Claus and her merry, mischievous, and bumbling elves will entertain guests from afar; and





Gleampunk District is the largest area of the event and is a journey back in time to the sights and sounds of the 19th century's industrial revolution, featuring thousands of lights illuminating the tree-lined streets and the steampunk-inspired mechanical sculptures amid the light-blanketed planters. Santa will bid guests a joyous holiday farewell from the safety of his magnificent over-sized sleigh at the conclusion of the Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience.

The Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience will debut November 20 and run daily through November 29 (Thanksgiving week), Friday through Sunday the following two weeks, and daily December 18 through January 3, 2021, beginning at 6 p.m. each night. To control and manage capacity, limited reservations will be available each night and will be required by all guests in advance using Six Flags’ new online reservation system. Admission tickets for this first-ever event will be available on a first come, first served basis and will be sold per person for each night, with a minimum of two individuals per vehicle required. Admission is free with active Memberships and Season Passes, but reservations will be required. Ticket sales will not be available at the gate. For more information on Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru, visit our website at www.sixflags.com/magicmountain

The safety of guests and team members is always Six Flags’ top priority. The new Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience will offer a contactless experience that follows CDC, state, and county health and safety guidelines. To prevent overcrowding and provide proper social distancing, a limited number of cars will be allowed each night.

A full list of safety requirements for the event is available on the park’s website at www.sixflags.com/magicmountain, including LA County’s guidelines for vehicle-based events. Event requirements include use of masks if windows are down, no smoking, littering, stopping, or exiting vehicles. Due to the limited size of certain areas and terrain within the park, only cars, SUVs, vans, and pick-up trucks are permitted. No busses, RVs, commercial vehicles, dually pick-up trucks, trailers, or motorcycles will be allowed. A maximum speed of three mph and maintaining a safe distance between cars will be strictly enforced.

As part of Six Flags’ comprehensive safety procedures, all employees are required to wear masks and are temperature-checked and health-screened each day. Gloves are worn as appropriate, per guidelines. As directed by current state regulations, no additional services will be available. Six Flags encourages guests to plan accordingly for restroom breaks, gasoline, and food. Only portable toilets will be available at the entrance and exit.

