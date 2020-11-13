Books-A-Million Announces its Top Toy Picks for Holiday 2020!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Top Toys list is a fantastic resource for the toys kids want and the one stop destination parents need! Check out the expert-selected toys and games that made the cut. They’re all available now online and at your local Books-A-Million store.
For Star Wars Family Fun- Star Wars The Mandalorian - Snack Time Game
- It’s snack time for a hungry, adorable alien in this game featuring the Child from the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian.
For the Gamer- It’s a Me, Mario! Figure
- Bring Super Mario™ to life with the ultimate figure, It’s a me, Mario! Kids of all ages will have endless fun with the 12-inch tall Mario™, packed with over 30 phrases and sound effects from the games.
For the Hottest Stocking Stuffer of the Season- 5 Surprise Mini Brands, Series 2
- Unwrap, peel, and reveal miniature collectibles of REAL brands plus fun shopping accessories. Collect over 70 miniatures of your favorite brands and create your own mini shopping world!
For creative play-Studio Creator Video Maker
- Use this Studio Creator Video Maker Kit to create amazing videos like a pro! Great for making your own video tutorials, unboxing reviews, live streaming, photo booths, selfies and more.
For the Ultimate Unboxing Experience- Ultimate Barbie Color Reveal, From Day to Night series
- These Barbie® Color Reveal dolls deliver the ultimate unboxing experience – 25 surprises, eight repeat color-change features, two pets, two outfits and a Barbie doll to play out day-to-night transformations over and over again!
For the Buy it Now Gift (because it’ll sell out everywhere)- Roblox 20 Figure Set
- Kids will love creating an exciting new adventure with classic characters from the world of Roblox!
For the All-in One Teacher Playset- Melissa & Doug School Time Classroom Play Set
- Open the box and the school day begins! With a drop-down teacher desk on one side and a student desk on the other, this innovative set allows kids to realistically play both roles.
For Arts & Crafts for the Whole Family- Swirl and Style Tie-Dye Studio
- Twisty Tie-Dye brings a new element of fun to tie dying! With its unique, self-contained orb, tie-dye creations are made mess free.
For the Cuddliest Pillow Pet- BAM! Exclusive Squirrel Squishmallow
- BAM Exclusive Squishmallows are back with new friends! This is a squishable, lovable, friendly Pink Squirrel that features a soft and fluffy, rainbow tail.
For the Animal Lover- Present Pups, Rose Gold
- Introducing Present Pets, the only gifts that unbox themselves! Inside each Fancy Pups themed box is one of two possible interactive puppies – you won’t know who’s inside until you pull the gift tag!
For more information and the complete Books-A-Million Gift Guide, visit booksamillion.com/gift-guide.
