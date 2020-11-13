Eagle Crusher Names New Georgia Crushing and Screening Plant Distributor

GALION, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Crusher Co., Inc. is proud to add the state of Ga. to the list of states already represented by Hills Machinery Co. as the authorized Eagle Crusher distributor for the full line of Eagle Crusher heavy-duty crushing and screening equipment. Hills Machinery Co. has been representing Eagle Crusher in the states of N.C. and S.C. since 2018 and Va. since early 2020 for the recycle concrete, asphalt, aggregate, and sand and gravel industries.

Founded in 2007 by brothers, Adam and Jim Hills, the company is pleased to add Eagle Crusher to its current product offering, including the Eagle Crusher line of heavy-duty impact crushers, portable crushing and screening plants, jaw crushers, hammermills, and conveyors.

Operated by a dedicated team of heavy equipment industry professionals in its eight locations including Asheville, Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville, and Raleigh, NC and Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville, SC, Hills Machinery Co. is easily accessible to its customers and proud to have a close-knit group of employees who care deeply about serving its customers. Learn more.

Eagle Crusher has been an industry leader for more than 100 years. The company innovated the first, solid-steel, three-bar rotor and lifetime rotor replacement warranty (North America only), developed the structural steel-frame jaw crusher, and pioneered high volume portable crushing equipment for the construction-and-demolition debris recycling industry. View full product line.