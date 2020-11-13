ITEC Entertainment Contributes to Once-in-a-Lifetime Industry Collaboration; Highlights Themed Entertainment Strength During Time of Turbulence

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ITEC Entertainment Corporation, an industry leader of worldwide entertainment solutions, today announced its contribution and partnership with Give Kids The World Village, a nonprofit resort that brightens the lives of critically ill children and their families. The event, a fully immersive holiday light spectacle, is brought together by a once-in-a-lifetime industry collaboration, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and many other Florida-based Fortune 500s, such as American Airlines, Pepsi, SeaWorld, LEGOLAND and more.

“While there are many reasons for organizations to pull back, businesses are leaning in,” said Bill Coan, CEO and president of ITEC Entertainment. “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented collaborations. This event marks a milestone for the themed entertainment industry, bringing together - for the first time – a roster of global brands and leaders to raise funds for and highlight the great mission of Give Kids The World Village amidst industry turbulence.”

As a corporate partner, ITEC Entertainment will be supporting and participating in the kickoff Night of a Million Lights Holiday Spectacular on Friday, November 13th. Guests can experience the childlike wonder of Give Kids The World Village’s magical, whimsical Village during a walk-through, fully immersive holiday light spectacular from November 13th through January 3rd.

“Helping to provide these children happy family memories is very important to us,” added Coan. “We have participated in the development of Give Kids The World Village from its beginnings and are excited to once again feature our designs and technology in support of such an amazing celebration at this very special place.”

ITEC transformed its villa windows and created a silhouetted holiday story with sounds and animated scenes that appear to be happening inside the house. Click here to view the animation and view event photos.

Tickets are on sale now at www.gktw.org/lights, enabling guests to stroll among the brilliant lights and participate in a variety of fun and festive activities in a safe, socially distant manner. ITEC Entertainment is providing its Touchless Temperature Kiosks for an enhanced health and safety screening solution during guest entry. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily, with staggered entry to ensure social distancing. Mask-wearing will also be required for all guests.

Proceeds from the event will support Give Kids The World’s mission to provide vacations for critically ill children and their families. When wish-granting organizations receive a request from a critically ill child who wants to visit Central Florida, Give Kids The World fulfills the wish – providing each child and his/her family with a magical week-long stay at absolutely no cost. Since 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed more than 176,000 families from 50 states and more than 76 countries.

“Children with critical illnesses face countless appointments, treatments and hospital stays, and they are often told ‘no’ due to the limitations of their illness. We feel privileged to give wish children and their families a week of “yes” where they can forget their worries, experience joy, and spend precious time together,” said Give Kids The World President and CEO Pamela Landwirth. “We look forward to sharing some holiday joy with the community while making it possible for future wish children to have their wishes fulfilled.”

About ITEC Entertainment Corporation

ITEC Entertainment Corporation is a global industry leader of award-winning, entertainment solutions that ignite the dreams of hundreds of millions of people all over the world. ITEC’s culture of performance and innovation pushes the frontiers of themed entertainment design, technology, and production to new heights. Founded in 1985, ITEC has delivered over 300 of the most successful and comprehensive guest experiences spanning: theme parks, rides and shows; cultural attractions; resorts and mixed-use; themed dining; entertainment centers; and themed retail. ITEC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida with offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.ITEC.com.

About Give Kids The World

Give Kids The World is an 84-acre, nonprofit “storybook” resort in Central Florida. Critically ill children and their families are treated to week-long, cost-free vacations, complete with accommodations, donated attraction tickets, meals, and more. Since 1986, Give Kids The World Village has welcomed more than 176,000 families. For more information, visit www.givekidstheworld.org.