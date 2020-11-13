PT. Jaya Bersama Indo Tbk enters into an Investment Agreement for IDR 365 Billion with Partner LDA Capital

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PT Jaya Bersama Indo Tbk (“Company” or “JBI”), well known as the largest Chinese food chain restaurant and top leading full-service operator in Indonesia, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Investment Agreement (“Agreement”) with LDA Capital Limited(“LDA Capital”), a global alternative investment group. LDA Capital has agreed to an equity commitment for up to IDR 365,000,000,000 (“Commitment Amount”) to be utilized over the next 48 months. This equity commitment is a complement to JBI’s existing working capital fundraising activities and will provide ongoing financial support to the Company as it emerges from the COVID pandemic.

Under this agreement, JBI has the right, but not the obligation, to draw down capital as required. The Company will control the timing and amount of capital drawn down under this Agreement. This method of fundraising provides management with a flexible financing tool and allows the Company the ability to deploy cash on an as-needed basis rather than fully diluting existing shareholders.

LDA Capital will also be given a Call Option to purchase up to 133,000,000 common shares of JBI at an exercise price of IDR 505 per share, exercisable any time during the term of the Agreement.

To date, LDA has funded IDR 15 billion into the Company.

The Chairman/CEO of Jaya Bersama Indo, Mr. Limpa Itsin Bachtiar, said:

“We are extremely pleased to be partnering with LDA Capital, especially during these unforeseen times with the pandemic affecting everyone around the globe.We believe in LDA’s sophisticated investment strategies and are thankful for the confidence that they have conveyed in us. We look forward to a fruitful engagement with them over the coming four years.”

The Managing Partner of LDA Capital, Mr. Anthony Romano, said:

“The global pandemic has significantly affected consumer demand and impact the ability for hospitality businesses to access financing at a time when it is most needed. Despite the current market challenges, LDA sees tremendous opportunity in supporting dynamic entrepreneurs and sound businesses to weather these short-term obstacles and emerge as stronger and more resilient companies.

Through our flexible financing solutions, LDA is pleased to support an established restaurant group such as JBI as it seeks to reassure its shareholders and customers of the stability and long-term strength of its business.”

About LDA Capital

LDA Capital is a global alternative investment group with expertise in complex, cross border transactions worldwide. Our team has dedicated their careers to international & cross border transactions having collectively executed over 200 transactions in both public and private markets across 42 countries with aggregate transaction values of over US$10 billion. For more information, please visit: www.ldacap.com; For inquires please email:info@ldacap.com.

About PT Jaya Bersama Indo Tbk

PT Jaya Bersama Indo Tbk, listed on October 2018 in the Indonesian Stock Exchange (“DUCK-IJ”), is the largest Chinese food chain restaurant and top 5 leading full-service restaurant in Indonesia. The Company operates 4 main brands: The Duck King, The Grand Duck King, Imperial Chef and Fook Yew. JBI captures the demand within Indonesia’s growing middle class consumer segment through its franchisee and its 7 self-owned subsidiaries. The Company owns 36+ self-owned and franchised outlets across Java, Bali, Sumatera, and the Sulawesi islands. JBI and its subsidiaries employ almost 1,500 employees and 70+ internationally trained chefs from around the globe, spanning Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and China, equipped with international standard qualifications and vast experience in the Chinese Food and Beverage industry. For more information, please visit us at http://www.ptjbi.id/.