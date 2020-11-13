Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Available Now Worldwide

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Activision today announced the worldwide launch of the highly-anticipated Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War, an all-new entry in the #1 selling series in Call of Duty and a direct sequel to the fan favorite Call of Duty: Black Ops.

The new title infuses 1980s pop culture into a gripping conspiracy set at the height of the Cold War. In the fictional story campaign players must stop a plot decades in the making that could destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history. The game delivers the next generation of online multiplayer combat with an arsenal of Cold War weapons and equipment across a wide variety of new maps and modes. Black Ops Cold War also provides an all-new co-operative Zombies survival mode experience.

The title supports cross-play across next generation and current generation systems with cross progression across all modes. Players can look forward to the biggest series of free, post-launch content in Black Ops history across Multiplayer and Zombies, as well as a robust schedule of in-game community events.

“Today’s launch starts the next great Black Ops experience across story, multiplayer and zombies in a direct sequel to one of the most iconic titles in Call of Duty,” said Byron Beede, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Call of Duty, Activision. “ This is just the beginning. Our players can look forward to the biggest series of post-launch free content, community events and ongoing support ever in Black Ops plus tight integration across the ecosystem with Warzone. It’s a great time to play Call of Duty.”

The release of a new Black Ops title, the top selling Call of Duty series, adds to the ongoing momentum across Call of Duty following the recent releases of Warzone™ and Modern Warfare®, which, along with Call of Duty: Mobile, have driven Call of Duty to more than 100 million monthly active users. Call of Duty: Mobile has now surpassed more than 300 million downloads* worldwide.

The free-to-play, free-for-everyone Call of Duty: Warzone will take on a new dimension as it integrates with both Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare. Player progression will be synchronized across all three titles, and weapon progression from Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare both will be shared with Warzone. Starting now, Black Ops Cold War Operators will be available for play in Warzone, and beginning December 10 at the launch of Season One, Black Ops Cold War weapons will become available in Warzone, allowing Warzone players to access either their Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare loadouts, respectively, for play.

The battle pass system continues beginning Season One in December with brand new content for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Players can progress through the battle pass system by playing any of the three Call of Duty games.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now worldwide on PlayStation® 5 (Australia, Japan, New Zealand, North America, Singapore, South Korea; rest of world availability Nov. 19th), PlayStation® 4, the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, and on PC, in a fully optimized experience for Battle.net, Blizzard Entertainment’s online gaming service. The title is published by Activision, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), and developed by award-winning studios Treyarch and Raven Software with additional development support from Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai and Sledgehammer Games. For more information visit: www.callofduty.com, or follow @CallofDuty on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected availability, features, and content for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, including about Season One, the battle pass system and community events, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard's most recent annual report on Form 10K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

*Based on Activision internal estimates

ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS, CALL OF DUTY WARZONE, MODERN WARFARE, and WARZONE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

"PlayStation" is a registered trademark and "PS4" is a trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.