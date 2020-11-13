Popcornopolis Launches NEW, Limited-Time Only Holiday Cookie Popcorn, Offering the Sweetness of Joy to Families this Season

Various gift packs of any size are also available on popcornopolis.com, including cases of Metallic Mini Cones, which can make any tree sparkle when used as delicious edible ornaments. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The smell of fresh-baked cookies hot out of the oven, drizzled with icing and adorned with colorful nonpareils. This holiday season, inspired by those iconic smells and tastes, Popcornopolis has created its newest limited-time flavor, Holiday Cookie. Available for a few short weeks at select retailers and www.popcornopolis.com, this reimagination of a longtime seasonal favorite is anticipated to sell out quickly.

Along with Holiday Cookie, Popcornopolis will be offering other new and seasonally inspired flavors, such as Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow, Snickerdoodle, Cinnamon Toast and Vanilla Bean to name a few. Like all of the company’s popcorn, these craveable offerings are not only amazingly tasty but also certified gluten free.

For those looking for a seasonally sweet deal, starting Monday, November 23, and running through Cyber Monday, November 30, Popcornopolis will offer consumers a FREE 2 Gallon Popcorn Tin, valued at up to $59.99, of either their best-selling Caramel Corn or Zebra® Popcorn, when they purchase one on popcornopolis.com.*

Various gift packs of any size are also available on popcornopolis.com, including cases of Metallic Mini Cones, which can make any tree sparkle when used as delicious edible ornaments, and Mini Holiday Character Cones, which make the perfect stocking stuffers. Popcornopolis also offers specially curated Holiday Tins, each featuring three themed flavors, like Cheese Lover’s, Chocolate Lover’s, or Cookie Lover’s, which pairs Snickerdoodle, Cookies & Cream, and Holiday Cookie, all sealed in a festive, bright-red reusable tin, that’s perfect for family gatherings or gift-giving occasions.

“More than ever, this holiday season we could all use some extra joy in our lives as we look forward to spending time with family and friends,” said Phil Fox, Popcornopolis’ Executive Chef and VP of Product Development. “Inspired by sweet holiday memories throughout the years, we put a snackable, delicious twist on the iconic Holiday Cookie. It’s one you’ll want to share, but may end up eating the whole thing yourself; it’s that tasty!”

Whether Holiday Cookie, another new seasonally inspired offering, or one of the company’s best sellers, every Popcornopolis creation comes with their money-back guarantee, where the team will replace or refund any purchase if there’s not 100% satisfaction. All of Popcornopolis’ gifts can be found online at popcornopolis.com, with free shipping on orders of $50 or more with promo code SANTA20.

*Free shipping not available with free 2 Gallon Popcorn Tin offer.

ABOUT POPCORNOPOLIS

Popped in small batches with the finest ingredients, Popcornopolis’ gourmet popcorn delivers craveable, true-to-life flavors in every bite. From the select popcorn kernels that are American-grown, non-GMO and naturally gluten-free, to the real ingredients that create our mouthwatering flavors, every team member at Popcornopolis’ Los Angeles popcorn kitchen pours their heart into creating each Popcornopolis signature cone.

Popcornopolis was founded by Wally and Kathy Arnold, who set out to create the world’s most delicious gourmet caramel corn. After 14 months in the kitchen spent carefully refining and taste testing their recipe, they launched the Popcornopolis flagship store in 2003 at Hollywood’s famed Universal CityWalk. Visitors there continue to be treated to delicious aromas of popping corn, cooking caramel, and the drizzled toppings, ultimately realizing that anything else pales in comparison.

For more information, or to order online, visit www.popcornopolis.com.