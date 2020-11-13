Natrol® Unveils Full Line of Immunity Products Designed to Protect, Support and Better Manage Immune Health

CHATSWORTH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natrol, a leading vitamins, minerals and supplements brand, today announced the expansion of its immunity line with three new formulas. Americans are hyper-focused about protecting their wellbeing to fight off unseen threats more than ever, especially as the colder winter months approach. Natrol’s immunity products offer drug-free products that can help support a healthy immune system to give the body what it needs to best combat the daily challenges often affecting overall health.

The Natrol product portfolio features ingredients like Elderberry, EpiCor, and Vitamins D3 and C, known to help support immunity. The immune system protects the body against harmful outside invaders and helps the body recover after sickness or injury.

“At Natrol, we always encourage our customers to prioritize self-care,” said Harel Shapira, Director of Marketing, Natrol. “Especially this year as we all continue to head into fall and winter, it’s important to be mindful and make informed choices. Our immune health supplements and vitamins, along with regular exercise, a balanced diet, and adequate sleep each night, can be a powerful combination to support your overall health.”

The wide selection of non-habit forming immunity products from Natrol include:

New Immune-Biotic, a great-tasting, quick-dissolve, no-water-needed powder that can be poured directly on the tongue to help support immune and digestive health†.

New Elderberry Gummies, which are not only great tasting, but are non-GMO, vegetarian and gluten free; each serving contains 90 mg of Vitamin C and 7.5 mg of zinc.

New Easy-C Tablets, high potency Vitamin C that is easy on the stomach. Available in 60 and 120 count packages.

Natrol Immune Boost, which uses the clinically-tested superfood EpiCor® (a fermented immune supporting yeast complex), in combination with high potency immune supporting supplements Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Selenium and Zinc†.

Vitamin D3 is a no-water-needed fast dissolve, strawberry flavored tablet that helps support bones, teeth and immune health†.

Natrol’s new immune health products are available at CVS, Walgreens, Amazon and Natrol.com. To learn more visit www.natrol.com.

About Natrol LLC:

Born from a passion to improve human wellness worldwide, Natrol creates quality, innovative products that deliver positive health outcomes to help enhance everyone’s quality of life. Founded in 1980 by Elliott Balbert, Natrol has evolved over the past few decades into one of the most recognized brands in the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplement category. Natrol is the #1 brand of Melatonin and the #1 brand of 5-HTP*, and a leader within five vital human health areas – Sleep, Brain Health, Mood & Stress, Beauty and Immunity. Visit www.natrol.com for more information.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

*Source: Nielsen Data Ending 11/3/20