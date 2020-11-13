Holiday Savings at Dollar General Deliver Continued Focus on Customer Needs

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dollar General (NYSE: DG) announced plans today to help customers celebrate and stretch their budgets this holiday season through savings events beginning on Friday, November 13, all while continuing safety measures and giving back to the nearly 17,000 communities the Company calls home. The major retailer also announced an additional 20% military appreciation discount from Friday, November 13 through Sunday, November 15.

“We understand customers may be celebrating the upcoming holidays differently this year, and Dollar General has a number of ways to help,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s chief operating officer. “We remain focused on serving our customers by increasing contactless options with DG Pickup and self-checkout, delivering clean and inviting store environments and offering a series of sales events through an extended holiday season. We are equally excited to celebrate our mission of Serving Others through our ongoing partnerships with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and local toy drives including the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.”

Extended Veteran Discounts

Dollar General has extended its military appreciation discount to provide an additional 20% off qualifying purchases from November 13 through November 15 for veterans, active duty military members, members of the National Guard & Reserve and their families. Additional savings are available in stores or by using the code MILITARY20 at DG.com.

Dollar General has a longstanding history of supporting those who serve through exclusive discounts, outreach in military communities through the Company’s military employee resource group, SERVE, and the founding of the Paychecks for Patriots program that supports service members’ transition to civilian life through meaningful employment opportunities.

DG Deal Days

Kickstarting an extended shopping period and series of savings events, DG first plans to offer a Pre-Holiday Event on November 13 and continue to provide exciting savings during selected periods below. Specific offerings and savings will be available online.

Three Days of Lower Prices: November 19-21, 2020

Four Days of Deals: November 22-25, 2020

Thanksgiving Day Deals: November 26, 2020

Thanksgiving Deal Days: November 26-28, 2020

Three Days of Deals: December 3-5, 2020

Additional Three Days of Deals: December 6-8, 2020

More Ways to Shop This Holiday

DG enhances customer shopping experiences by offering additional ways to save time and money this holiday season.

DG Pickup: DG Pickup helps to make shopping even more convenient and contactless and is now available for most Dollar General stores. Through the DG app, customers may shop from the convenience of their smart phone and receive a communication when their order is ready. Once at the store, customers can grab their order from the in-store DG Pickup shelves and be on their way. DG Pickup also allows customers to take full advantage of the DG Digital Coupons for instant savings.

DG Rewards: Customers have a new way to save on their favorite products in the DG app with the launch of DG Rewards, which allows customers to earn discounts on their favorite items over time in addition to DG Digital Coupons. To get started, customers can activate available DG Rewards online at DG.coupons.com/rewards. Once rewards are activated, they may head to the store to shop their favorite items, enter their phone number at check out and redeem their rewards.

Dollar General Digital Coupons: One of the most popular ways to find additional savings on the DG app is through the DG Digital Coupons Program that provides savings throughout the year on national and private brand items to help customers’ wallets stretch even further. Customers may sign-up today by visiting www.dollargeneral.com/coupons or accessing coupons on the DG mobile app. Customers may digitally add coupons to their account and redeem them at checkout by entering the ten digit telephone number associated with their account on the pin pad.

Cart Calculator: Also available through the DG app, customers can use the Cart Calculator to scan items as they shop and see a running total of items in their basket (including tax). Additionally, the app’s Coupon Surfacing functionality can alert customers if a digital coupon offer is available. When alerted, customers download the digital offer and see their savings appear after entering their 10-digit Digital Coupon number at register. When scanning products, Cart Calculator can also alert customers if a DG comparable private brand may be available for a lesser cost.

Shopping List: For customers seeking to pre-plan their shopping trips, DG recently introduced the Shopping List on the DG mobile app. Customers can create their shopping list, find which items have an available digital coupon and calculate an estimated total before they arrive at their local DG store.

Serving Others

In keeping with Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others, the Company plans to continue its annual partnerships with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, local toy drives and the St. Jude’s Thanks and Giving® campaign to support the communities it proudly calls home. In total, the Company plans to provide $485,000 to support the meaningful work of nonprofit organizations and schools this holiday season through the following activations:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Thanks and Giving® campaign: In 2020, Dollar General is celebrating its 15th anniversary in partnering with St. Jude to support its Thanks and Giving® campaign. In addition to providing $125,000 to the Memphis-based global leader in finding cures and saving children with cancer and other deadly diseases, Dollar General will also collect in-store donations from November 20 through December 18. To date, Dollar General and in-store donations have provided more than $26.3 million in support of the Thanks and Giving® campaign.

Toy Drives: From November 20 through December 4, Dollar General plans to host toy drives to make the holidays brighter for families this season, as well as provide Marine Corps Toys for Tots with a $100,000 donation to support their efforts. Customers may purchase and donate toys to a local recipient organization, which is chosen by each DG store manager. Toys donated in each community are awarded to area residents either through a local toy drive or the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation’s community presence.

Surprise Donations: Dollar General also plans to spread the holiday cheer and extend excitement through the donation of $260,000 in the communities it calls home! Throughout November and December, Dollar General plans to award 26 surprise grants in the amount of $10,000 each to schools or nonprofits across its hometown communities.

Hiring Opportunities

DG continues to seek candidates to support opportunities across its stores, distribution centers, private fleet and corporate functions. The Company provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Individuals seeking to begin or grow their career are encouraged to review opportunities and apply online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.

COVID

DG is proud to be an essential retailer and to have been able to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic and takes its responsibility to help American households stretch their budgets very seriously.

For the upcoming holiday season, DG remains committed to keeping employee and customer safety a top priority and will continue proactive and preventative actions including a company-wide mask mandate, robust cleaning protocols and social distancing measures, as well as supplying additional hand sanitizer for employees and customers and providing paid sick leave for employees impacted by COVID-19.

DG’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic response has been recognized by Forbes magazine, which identified the Company among its top 25 corporate responders, and is reflected in a Harris Poll that outlines the essential role DG stores are playing.

Holiday Hours of Operation

DG will extend store hours of operations over the holiday shopping season. Localized store operating hours may be found on the store locator here.

Thanksgiving Day: Open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.*

* Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020.

Black Friday: Normal Operating Hours

Friday, December 18 - Wednesday, December 23: Open at normal hours and close at 11 p.m.

Thursday, December 24: Open at normal hours and close at 10 p.m.

Friday, December 25: Closed

Saturday, December 26: Normal Operating Hours

FedEx and Western Union

DG continues to provide customers with added convenience options this holiday from Western Union and FedEx.

Western Union: DG customers may send and/or receive Western Union wire transfer services at DG locations nationwide. To send funds, customers may initiate international and domestic wire money transfers digitally through the Western Union® mobile app or at westernunion.com, then pay in person at any DG location.

FedEx: Customers can take advantage of the extensive FedEx retail convenience network at more than 8,000 DG stores to provide a safe and secure location to drop-off and/or pickup packages.

For additional information, photographs or items to supplement a story, please visit the DG Newsroom, contact the Media Relations Department at 1-877-944-DGPR (3477) or via email at dgpr@dg.com.

