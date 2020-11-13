Variety Fun Features Whisps In Snack Subscription Box

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Whisps Cheddar Cheese Crisps will be introduced into Variety Fun snack subscription boxes, bringing delicious cheesy snacks to families across the U.S. Whisps’ delicious cheese crisp snacks are gluten-free, keto-friendly, and made with 100% cheese. According to Whisps.com, each bag contains 0g Sugar, 1g Carbs, and 6g Protein per serving.

“When we feature a new snack brand in our subscription boxes like Whisps, it’s our way of showing our subscribers that we love introducing them to new snacks, while still keeping in mind their love of the classics,” says Ilya Avshalumov. “At the end of the day, making our Variety Fun subscribers excited is the goal.” - Ilya Avshalumov, CEO and Co-Founder of Variety Fun.

About Whisps

Founded in 2015 and based in New York City, Whisps are passionate about making healthy and delicious cheese snacks that deliver the perfect flavor for their customers. Whisps are a healthy, can't-stop-eating-them snack made from one single ingredient: cheese!

About Variety Fun

Variety Fun is a snack subscription service that focuses on bringing the widest variety of both classic and healthy snacks to homes across the U.S. Founded in 2015, the company curates and delivers snack brands ranging from the all-time classics to newly-founded brands that are in need of a platform.

