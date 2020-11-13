FoodX Technologies Announces Agreement to Deploy Mid-Market E-Commerce Solution for Meridian Farm Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FoodX Technologies, the leading scalable end-to-end software solution for profitable online grocery fulfillment, today announced its latest strategic partnership with Vancouver’s Meridian Farm Market, to deploy its mid-market, end-to-end e-commerce capabilities to the 30-year-old family-owned chain.

The deployment of the Mid-Market solution is another example of the scalable nature of FoodX software. The Company provides a tailored, end-to-end solution that both increases the productivity and profitability of all retailers’ e-commerce operating systems that can be scaled to work for any size company from large global players to mid-size regional retailers. With this launch, FoodX will include its proven front-end consumer experience based on SPUD.ca’s customer experience to meet the demand for online food orders that continue growing in North America and across the globe.

“Meridian Farm Market is a wonderful regional retailer that has been providing exceptional products and service to its customers for the past 30 years through its brick and mortar stores. Grocery retailers, regardless of size, need a solution for the next 30 years that will include an efficient and profitable end-to-end e-commerce solution that reduces food waste and single-use plastics in their online operations,” said Peter van Stolk, CEO of FoodX Technologies. “There are thousands of mid-size regional retailers that account for billions of dollars of food sold across North America each year that haven’t had access to a profitable e-commerce solution. Our goal is to show the grocery industry that whether a retailer has a handful or thousands of locations, FoodX can be their solution as they seek to develop a profitable e-commerce platform to handle the change in consumer demand.”

“In order to keep up with the change in consumer behavior, it is imperative that we find a technology solution that can enable our continued growth,” said Josh Penner, CEO of Meridian Farm Market. “Working with FoodX Technologies is the solution we needed to scale our business further and service customers beyond the doors of store locations.”

FoodX seeks to be a resource to partners of all sizes who have yet to mobilize their e-commerce. Specifically, the Company can scale its end-to-end software-as-a-service (SaaS) based system for online grocery management as a solution for grocers from small-market to large corporations. With partnerships that include major players such as Carrefour, FoodX is now highlighting how it seamlessly customizes that same powerful software into a solution expertly tailored to meet the specific eGrocery needs of the grocery industry.

About FoodX Technologies

FoodX Technologies is a scalable end-to-end eGrocery Management Solution (eGMS) designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers while providing profitable unit economics. FoodX's award winning eGrocery platform is the culmination of 20 years of experience in online grocery and has a proven track record of delivering efficiency, sustainability and profitability. FoodX utilizes Microsoft as its technology partner, and has partnered with Canada’s Digital Technology Super Cluster in the advancement of its innovation pipeline. FoodX Technologies is the software behind Sustainable Produce Urban Delivery’s (SPUD.ca) integrated food business eco-system that includes online retail, community retail locations, food preparation services, wholesale and last mile distribution. For more information, please visit www.foodxtechnologies.com.