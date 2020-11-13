KB Home announces the grand opening of Central Park – Villa Collection.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its Central Park – Villa Collection, a new enclave of paired homes situated in the final phase of Central Park, one of Denver’s most popular master-planned communities. The newly developed North End will serve as the final chapter for this highly desirable neighborhood. Homebuyers will enjoy the community’s proximity to Interstate 70, Denver International Airport and the area’s major job centers. Additionally, the new community hosts 80 acres of amenities, including pools, athletic fields, sports courts, jogging and biking paths, barbecue and picnic areas, a play fountain and a large playground with climbing boulders as well as a sledding hill, remote control boating lake and amphitheater.

The low-maintenance, two-story, paired homes at KB Home’s Central Park – Villa Collection showcase desirable design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, lofts, large master suites with walk-in closets, and optional basements. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 to 1,500 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“We are excited to offer our popular Villa Collection at one of Denver’s premier master-planned communities. In addition to featuring world-class amenities, Central Park is also close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment as well as Denver International Airport and the area’s major employment centers,” said Randy Carpenter, President of KB Home’s Colorado division. “As with other KB Home communities, Central Park – Villa Collection provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Central Park – Villa Collection sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $450,000s.

